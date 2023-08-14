Jeff Madeira

Jeffrey Dean Maderia was born in San Jose, CA on December 30, 1962 to Dean and Sandra Pletcher Madeira. The oldest of three children, he was followed by sisters Meritt and Kathy. He had two half sisters, Karen and Michele.
He attended grammar, middle school and Santa Teresa High School in San Jose. At a very young age he became interested in anything electrical. His first job at age fourteen was repairing radios in a small shop. This led to a career as a Journeyman Electrician. Over his career he installed, repaired and designed a very wide variety of electrical systems. He formed his own company, Systems Integration Specialists, and after a few years deciding to no longer be an independent contractor, went to work in the United Electrical Workers Union for a short time. In 2011 he joined ConQuip, Inc. as a Service Engineer. He especially enjoyed the challenges there. His last place of employment was with JFC Electric in Roseville.
Jeff lived in Placerville for a short time before purchasing a home in Pollock Pines. He had many interests, music being an important one. He played the bass guitar and keyboards and while still living in San Jose was part of a band, Red to Blue, formed by five friends. They played all original songs written by Jeff and the lead singer. Another interest was sailing his 22 foot sailboat on Sly Park Lake. He was an avid reader and with his gift of gab could discuss on any subject. He had a large interest in guns and owned many. He did a lot of trap shooting with fellow gun club members and family. He loved sharing his knowledge of guns. Martial Arts was another interest and he earned many belts. Later in life he became interested in religion.
After moving to Pollock Pines he became involved in the El Dorado County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team and was part of many rescues, becoming trained as an EMT. He participated in Jeepers Jamboree in his 1974 Ford Bronco. He always had his beloved dog Bear with him. Ham radio was another hobby he was very much in to. He loved living in El Dorado County. Jeff had a quirky sense of humor. He bravely battled cancer for six years trying to keep upbeat and positive. The last three months of his life he lived at Elderly Inn, a board and care facility in Carmichael. The owner and staff were exceptional in their care and emotional support. He was content there.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father Dean in 2022. He leaves behind his mother Sandy, sisters Meritt McClure, Kathy Madeira, Karen and husband Mike Popplewell, Michele and husband Carl Varney, brother-in-law Steve McClure, nephew Derek Nuse and nieces Katrina and Kelly McClure, Aunt Pat Wynn and many cousins. He will be missed.
