Jim Gilbert, 79, passed away at home on August 10th.
Jim grew up in the Campbell area (son of William & Dorris), proudly served in the Navy during Vietnam, then studied education & art at Chico State. His sunny brother, John, died in a motorcycle accident at 25 and was missed throughout Jim’s life. Jim spent over 20 years traveling the country employed with the National Park Service. This allowed him to work in some of the most beautiful places in the country including Sequoia National Park, Harper’s Ferry, WV, Vicksburg, MS, Chalmette Battlefield, LA, Yosemite, the Grand Canyon, Bandelier, NM, San Francisco, Skagway, AK, Crater Lake, Mt. Rainer, to name most.
Jim volunteered at the El Dorado Historical Museum leading tours & liked sharing about the area’s rich history with people from all over the world. He worked as a janitor for local high schools for about 10 years & enjoyed getting to know local students. Jim was a Veteran and proud patriot, as well as life-long Republican wanting better for our country. He would have surely cast his ballot for Trump in 2024 if able.
Jim’s beloved mother, Dorris Gilbert, was a 40-year Placerville resident & the two enjoyed a special closeness, taking turns caring for each other. Jim has two children, Emily & Jay (wife Erin), as well as three delightful grandchildren Elisa, Miriam & Joel.
Gilbert loved the beauty of the area and would often spend time by the creek near his home with his orange cat Weber who recently died at 17. Jim was a creative, jack of all trades, renaissance man & lover of anything antique, old cars (Model T’s), photography, art, the natural world, history, archaeology. Jim said that he’d like to be known for “being rebellious and fixing things.” His love for life, candidness, humor and laughter remain. A true Placerville character, someone so colorful is hard to forget.
Services have been held with his closest local friends. Warm thanks to Placerville, for being his community over the last 23 years, as well as the compassionate staff at Mather VA, Marshall Hospital & Snowline Hospice. In lieu of flowers, an act of kindness toward another would be a fitting nod to Jim. He is loved, missed & will be remembered.
