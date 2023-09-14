Kathleen Prevost

Kathleen M. Prevost, Kathy, age 78, peacefully passed away on August 14, 2023, in Placerville, CA. She was predeceased by her husband of fifty-five years, Herbert L. Prevost, III, in 2018. Kathy was born in Providence, RI. Kathy’s father was a pilot in the United States Navy allowing Kathy and her family to experience much of the United States and overseas.
After marriage, Herb and Kathy moved to California to be with Herb’s family and bring their daughter, Lynne, into the world. Herb took a job with United Airlines. This career choice took Herb, Kathy and Lynne primarily to Illinois and California, but Herb and Kathy also spent several exciting years in Japan.
In 2002, Kathy and Herb returned to California and established their home in El Dorado Hills, CA where they lived for 21 years. Kathy became a community leader in Bass Lake Action Committee as co-founder and long-term board member. She was devoted to her Australian Shepherds, canine performance competitions and served as co-founder and officer of Sierra Sniffing Canines. Kathy was also very involved in her neighborhood thoroughly enjoying all holidays with the annual pumpkin roll and Christmas celebrations as absolute favorites. She valued her close connection with her neighbors and her community.
Kathy will be dearly missed by her daughter, Lynne McIlvain, Denver, CO; sisters, Christine Williams, Richmond, VA; Rebecca Yard (Bob), Spring Branch, TX; and Barbara Mix, Redding, CA; grandchildren, Scott McIlvain, Justin McIlvain, and Katelyn Murcia (Andres); great grandchildren, Mila Lantsman, Maxx Murcia, Evan Murcia, with an addition expected to Scott McIlvain and his partner, Amie, in early 2024. Kathy’s dearest friends, Joanne Prada, Lori Figgins, and Kim Pagcaliuagan helped Kathy navigate the final months of her life supporting her with the unflagging devotion of true friendship. They were the family Kathy chose for herself.
Interment for Kathy and Herb will take place at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park, Camarillo, CA in a location near Herb’s parents and brother. A celebration of Kathy’s life is planned for Tuesday, October 24th at Green Valley Mortuary reception hall in Rescue, CA. Additional information will be provided when plans are finalized.
The family suggests donations to NorCal Aussie Rescue, Inc,
