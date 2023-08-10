Michael Wright

Born on June 19, 1942 in Sacramento, CA to Ed and Irma Wright (nee Atwood), part of the historical Atwood family, he was raised in Auburn, CA where he lived for 38 years. Mike passed away on July 15, 2023 at his home in Placerville. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Michael E. Wright of Sacramento, CA, his sisters Virginia Connolly of Lake Havasu City, AZ, and Nancy Hiebert of Pahrump, NV. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Judy Wright, his sons Ken Wright and wife Darla, and Sean Wright and wife Tracy, 12 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mike graduated from Placer High School in 1960 and married Judy Braswell in 1963. He worked for Sutherland Construction, PG&E Gas Dept, then PG&E Civil-Hydro for 28 years. Mike was part of extended PG&E family. His grandfather Earl Atwood, father Ed Wright, and many other family members all worked for PG&E. Mike retired from PG&E in 1992. He then returned to PG&E as a private contractor to rebuild El Dorado Canal, then worked for El Dorado Irrigation District for 10 years before retiring for good.
Mike enjoyed playing baseball as a child and shared his love of the sport with his boys, coaching their teams as they grew up. Mike was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending time in Sierraville at his family cabin, teaching his children and grandchildren how to fish the numerous creeks and lakes, and how to hunt in the mountians around the Sierra Valley. He looked forward to his out of state archery hunting trips with his good friend Richard Smith and brother in law Dale Hiebert. Mike fulfilled his lifelong dream of hunting in the Kaibab National Forest, successfully bagging a huge Mule deer buck.
Mike loved his family and was a wonderful father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend to many. He will be missed by all.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, August 19th at one p.m. at the VFW Hall in West Point, CA.
