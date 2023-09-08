Michelle DeMenno

Michelle passed away peacefully at home with her family on Aug 2 after a long illness. She was a long-time resident of El Dorado County, having moved there in the 70’s from southern California. She graduated from CSU Northridge and graduate school at CSU Sacramento. She married Donald DeMenno and they started a family when their daughter Brandy was born and moved to Somerset where she lived the rest of her life.
Michelle had a long successful career as a teacher. For over 25 years she taught environmental education to thousands of elementary students at the Sly Park Environmental Education Center. Students will remember the hikes, art, music, campfires, science, story-telling and Native American studies that she shared with them. Michelle later taught at Carson Creek High School and Elinor Hickey Jr/Sr High School for the Sacramento County Office of Education. After retirement she gave music lessons to students at Plymouth Elementary School. She was described as a born teacher reaching students through her gifts of patience, insight, creativity, caring and skill.
Music was central to her life. She played piano and guitar and was a vocalist, regularly playing with The Down Home Country Friends. Her favorite musicians were Paul McCartney and Daryl Hooper. Michelle loved circle dancing and singing. She enjoyed collecting rock crystals and had been a member of the El Dorado Rock and Gem Society.
Michelle loved her hilltop home in Somerset with its views and good neighbors and the wildlife that wandered by. She had a soft spot for dogs and cats and always had a pet.
Michelle’s greatest accomplishment was her daughter Brandy, who carries on her artistic loving spirit. Sharing a meal and music with friends and family was her idea of the best way to spend time. She was a loving and generous person with a wonderful laugh and is greatly missed by her family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 1:00 p.m. at the Green Valley Community Church, 3500 Missouri Flat Rd, Placerville.
