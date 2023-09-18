Noble Sprunger

Noble (Nobie) Sprunger, 89, a Georgetown, CA resident passed away in his home August 4, 2023. He was with his niece, Kim and her husband, David and surrounded by love. Nobie was born January 17, 1934 to Noble and Florence Sprunger in San Antonio, TX. His father was a pilot for Pan American Airlines and his family moved around a bit as part of the Pan Am family. He graduated High School in 1951 from Mountain View High School in California.
It wasn’t long after graduation that he joined the United States Coast Guard. He talked about the positive influence it was to be part of the Coast Guard and how it helped to shape the man he became. He continued with the Coast Guard Reserves as a detective.
Noble went on to college and then law school. After receiving his degree and passing the California State Bar he moved to Placerville, CA and accepted a position with the El Dorado County Counsel’s office where he served for 20 years. After retiring from the County he went into private practice. He contracted with the El Dorado Irrigation District (EID) which formed a large part of his practice.
Noble loved the mountains and all things outdoors. He was a longtime jeeper in the county and very involved with Jeep Jamboree USA and Jeepers Jamboree. He was involved on the legal side of things but also as a rock roller and guide on the trail. There were countless trips around the country but most of the best stories came from our own local Rubicon Trail.
He is survived by his former wife, Arlene Bethell, his three sisters, Carol Higgins, Jane Wesner and her husband, Ray, and Mary (Bunny) Sprunger, as well as nieces, nephews and many friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on September 25 at 2 PM at the Greenstone Country Barn, Greenstone Gated Community, 2900 Stagecoach Rd., Placerville, CA. 95667
