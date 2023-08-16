Norman Fowler

Our beloved Norm passed away on June 25, 2023 at his home in West Sacramento at age 79 after a brief illness. He was a remarkable man, a gentle and easy going soul who left us with treasured memories.
Norm was born in Oakland California on March 6, 1944 to Malcolm and Helen Fowler. He enjoyed an active and adventurous childhood, learning from his father and grandfather how to build things, fix things and thrive in the great outdoors. At an early age he developed a love for tinkering with go carts, rafts, pianos, TV’s, bikes and cars.
He began learning his trade at Dale Knapper’s Texaco in West Sacramento, and bought his first Texaco station at age 18 at 16th and P in Sacramento. He became an expert mechanic and could repair just about anything on any vehicle. He was Sales and Service Manager at Swift Dodge and Swift Auto World for several years. He owned Ponderosa Lube and Tune in Cameron Park, making lifelong friends with colleagues and customers. Norm was legendary in his customer service and professional excellence, with several buddies still missing his encouragement, advice and mentoring.
Norm lived his life as a positive thinker, waking up happy every morning, intent on filling his days with activity and purpose. He saw the good in people and situations, and enjoyed a sense of curiosity and interest in the world. He lived by old fashioned values, being a man of his word, a hard worker, and treasuring dear friendships. He often whistled while he worked, and his calm even tempered disposition and sense of humor were an inspiration to people around him. He enjoyed all sorts of things in life, such as old westerns, backyard barbecuing, playing the harmonica, 50’s music, cars and road trips. He was fascinated by US history, and liked to explore presidential libraries, civil war sites and crossing the country on backroads in his motorhome. He had an active and creative imagination, always learning and challenging himself to understand how things work and to figure things out.
Norm was predeceased by his wife Linda, daughter Lisa, son Kenny and sister Marvine. He is survived by sons Rick, Doug and John, 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, sister Loni, brothers Charlie and Bobby, several nieces and nephews, and many dear old friends and good buddies. Norm lived a rich and happy life in his later years with his Sweetie, Nikki, and will be remembered fondly by those of us lucky to have crossed his path.
A heartfelt thanks to Donald Gutman, M.D. for your compassionate care and warm friendship with Norm throughout his adult years. You were right there with him through the ups and downs, and you added great pleasure and comfort to his life.
