Patrick Pettibone

Patrick David Pettibone, 54, died on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at his residence.
Although Pat always claimed he wasn’t born (but instead found under a rock), he was born March 9, 1969 in Sacramento to Thomas and Veronica Pettibone. In 1991, he married Krystal Wright and the two of them had four children together: Carrie Faith, Angelica, Jessica, and Matthew. Even though their marriage ended, the two shared responsibility and love for their four kids.
In 1999, he followed in his dad’s footsteps by going to work for Teichert. Six years later, in 2005, he went into business for himself, beginning Pettibone Land Company. After several years, he closed his business and went to work for his father’s business, TLP Systems.
Pat loved his children and granddaughter more than anything, always keeping photos of them nearby. He and his son, Matthew, had a shared love of airplanes. The two of them would go watch planes at the airport and watch Dogfights together.
He was passionate about music and spent much of his later years creating handmade guitars from reclaimed wood. His creative ways extended beyond guitars, as he could often be found tinkering with one thing or another. Pat had an amazing talent for cooking delicious meals from scratch. He loved working in his garden, turning the grounds of his childhood home into a little oasis.
He is survived by his children, Carrie Faith (Grant) Taylor, Angelica (Connor) LaBuff, Jessica Pettibone, and Matthew Pettibone; his granddaughter, Josephine; his brothers, Steven Pettibone and Michael Pettibone; his father, Tom Pettibone; and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Patrick was preceded in death by his mother, Veronica Pettibone.
A celebration of life will be held at 3:33 p.m. Friday, October 13, 2023 at Chapel of the Pines in Placerville, with Pastor Raul Granillo officiating. The family requests that anyone attending wear their favorite tie dye to honor Pat’s memory. For those without tie dye, rainbow or pink clothing can be worn to remember Pat’s colorful personality.
