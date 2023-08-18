Richard Adam Orsi, fondly known to many as "ORSI," peacefully departed from this world in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by the warmth of his family, and with his devoted wife of nearly 50 years, by his side. He embraced his final journey on July 21st, 2023.
ORSI's life was a testament to love, dedication, and the power of lasting connections. His unwavering commitment to his wife over half a century demonstrated the beauty of a love that transcends time. His departure leaves behind a legacy of unity and togetherness that will continue to inspire those who knew him.
Throughout his life, ORSI's presence radiated with kindness, compassion, and a genuine interest in the lives of others. His friendly nature and genuine smile created an aura of comfort and belonging that drew people towards him. Whether it was through simple conversations or acts of kindness, he touched the hearts of countless individuals.
While ORSI's physical presence is no longer with us, his memory lives on in the lives he touched and the memories he created. He leaves behind a void that can never be filled, but also a legacy that will continue to bring comfort and strength to those who loved him.
In his departure, we celebrate the life of Richard Adam Orsi, a cherished husband, a loving father, and a dear friend, a true source of inspiration.
Orsi is survived by his wife, Toni Ann Orsi, his son Richard “Rick” Howsmon, his sister Carol Orsi Lessar, and his cherished nieces, Lori and Diana.
