Richard Russell

Richard Warren Russell (Rick), 68 years old, a longtime resident of El Dorado Hills, passed away Tuesday June 13, 2023, in Rincon, Puerto Rico.
Rick’s family was the center of his universe, and he enjoyed lifelong friendships with those who loved his generous spirit, wry smile, quick laugh and sense of humor. You always knew if Rick was in the room, and you were glad he was.
He was in Puerto Rico, where he recently purchased property, sharing his lifelong love of the ocean with his family when he passed away. He loved the laid-back island lifestyle and as a fisherman, the abundant catch waiting for him right outside his door.
Rick was born on November 27,1954, in Sacramento to Donald and Laura Russell (Harris). He was older brother to Thomas Russell and Donna Russell. Rick enjoyed a close relationship with his grandmother Leona Scarfe (Donald’s mother) and his grandparents Juanita and Refugio Rochin (Laura’s mother and father), as well as with his many aunts, uncles and cousins in Southern California. Family trips to San Diego were very special. It is on the beaches of Oceanside and Carlsbad where, as a child, Rick learned to love the ocean.
Rick’s family life began when he married Nichole (Nikki) Michelle Johnson on April 26, 2008. Rick became husband to Nikki and father to her son Tristan on that date. Rick later adopted Tristan. Rick became a father for the second time when Ella Rose Russell was born. Rick was a devoted husband and father.
Rick attended Presentation Parochial school, J.R. Cowan Elementary School, Arcade Junior High, and Mira Loma High School. He learned to play an excellent game of tennis and was a top player of his age group at Del Norte Tennis Club where his mother was a club tennis pro. Rick had lifelong friendships from high school and his early adult years working at Tower Records in Sacramento.
Rick earned a college degree in geology and worked with professional firms providing expertise in environmental impacts from a geological perspective. Rick’s education and experience proved invaluable as he and his dad worked together to bring one of the first wind farms in California to the family’s 1,200-acre ranch in Solano County. Rick loved to golf and shared this love with many friends on courses in northern California and beyond. He was formerly a member of Cameron Park Country Club where he played on award-winning club teams.
Rick is survived by Nikki Russell, Tristan Warren Russell and Ella Rose Russell; Nikki’s parents James and Angie Oliver; Nikki’s sister Rachel Holcomb (Matthew); his brother Tom Russell (Vicki) and sister Donna Russell (Dr. Dee Wright) and many nieces and nephews. Rick is also survived by Richard Harris (Colleen); Terri Harris (Ginnette) and Sherri Harris Hall (Ash). He was predeceased by his father Donald Russell; mother Laura Harris; and stepfather Richard (Dick) Harris.
