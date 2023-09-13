Stanley Geel

Stanley began his life’s journey in Butterworth, South Africa. Stan earned his B.S. degree in Animal Science at KwaZulu-Natal University. After teaching Animal Husbandry at Cedara Agricultural College he set out to see the world. His first stop was Australia where he worked as a Jackaroo on a Cattle Station and then onto a biology teaching and rugby coaching position at the Armidale School. His next stop was New Zealand where he held a position at the Roakura Research Centre. He then received a Masters Degree in Animal Science at Oregon State University where his research interest was sparked. His professors in Oregon encouraged him to seek at doctorate degree at UC Berkeley where he became interested in neuro-endocrinology research. Upon his completion of his doctorate the National Institutes of Health acknowledged his research efforts with a Career Development Award. Stan took his Award to the University of California Davis Medical School where he became a Professor in the Neurology Department. At UCD he pursued medical research receiving a number of NIH research grants
.
At mid-life he pursued a different field of study attending the Mayo Clinic where he began his studies in Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine. After private practice he returned to academic life and became a Professor and Director of the Physical Therapy Program at the University of New Mexico Medical School. Several years later he became a Professor and founding Director of the new Physical Therapy Program at California State University Sacramento. Stan leaves behind 40 peer-reviewed research publications including several book contributions.
In addition to his academic pursuits Stan was a passionate rugby player playing Scrum Half for 24 years in South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, founded the Oregon State Rugby Club and played for Cal. After rugby he continued his pursuit of physical fitness as he and his wife Joan taught Senior Fitness classes throughout El Dorado County for 13 years.
Upon his academic retirement Stan achieved his life-long dream of having his own farm. He grew apples, grapes and blueberries on his beloved Sun Mountain Farm in Apple Hill where he worked in the field until age 85.
Stan enjoyed a full life. He strived for excellence in all of his many pursuits whether it was to grow the perfect apple or to score a try for Cal against Stanford.
He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Joan; his sister Dorothy Mallett of South Africa, daughter Jill Melendy Wesselkamper, son-in-law Jeff Wesselkamper, grandchildren Ethan and Mia Wesselkamper and several much loved nieces and nephews in South Africa and Europe.
