William "Ken" Lowry
August 21, 1929 - June 4, 2023
William "Ken" Lowry passed on Sunday, June 4, 2023, in his own home, as he wished. Mr. Lowry was 93 years old, born August 21, 1929 in Wetumka, Oklahoma. Raised on a 40 acre farm, where his dad plowed the fields with a single blade pulled by a mule, Ken learned to be self-sufficient and resourceful at an early age. He had farm chores; weeding the vegetable garden, milking the cow and during harvest working dawn to dusk bringing in the crops. He loved to wander through the forest with his dog Joe Dinker, hunting skunks and raccoons; (the general store paid 25 cents a pelt), gathering wild pecans (50 cents for a full gunny sack), catching fish or frogs for dinner. Saturdays, he would go into town, where 25 cents of his hard earned money covered a movie, burger, fries and a Coke! On hot summer days he might head for the swimming hole, or crack open a juicy melon pilfered from granny's watermelon patch in the river bottom.
But young Ken had big plans. He would be a pilot. By the age of 12, he was walking five miles to wash planes at a small airfield, in exchange for the thrill of a ride.
The innocence of childhood ended at the age of 15, when Ken's mother died of cancer. That summer he went to Illinois to work on the railroad. At 17 he left school, joined the Navy and served 4 years flying over the Pacific, as a navigator on propeller driven air transport planes. He loved every minute of it. His tour of duty ended in San Diego, and he never looked back. California was his new home. He put himself through college, working nights in a psych hospital, then as a car repo man, and later a machinist for Hughes aircraft. He applied to be a Security guard, but at 6', couldn't make the 150 pound weight minimum, no matter how many pancakes he ate.
He met and married a beautiful aspiring actress, Carolyn Parks, and set aside his dream of a career in aviation, as it would take him far away. He switched to education, thinking "summers off." That, of course, never happened. Ken started teaching science to middle schoolers in Kenwood, Sonoma County. Within a few years he was promoted to Principal, then Superintendent. He borrowed against his retirement to buy a sawmill in Humboldt with his friend, Warren Welsh. For a short time, Ken was both lumber man and educator and enjoyed flying his small plane between Santa Rosa and Eureka. Then the sawmill washed down the canyon in a big storm. Ken went back to investing his energy in education, earning a Masters in Administration. The family moved to El Dorado County, where Ken was Superintendent of Mother Lode School District. Ken and Carolyn had 3 beautiful children: Rena Davonne, Krislyn Kay and Kenneth John, while also parenting Ken's niece, Bonnie. In 1969 Ken moved to the Bay Area, working in San Anselmo, Redwood City, and Concord school districts. He returned to El Dorado County in 1977 as School Superintendent in South Lake Tahoe.
Five years on, he was recruited by Bob Edwards to run for El Dorado County Superintendent of Schools. With the help of all 12 District Superintendents, he dove into a grueling campaign, won a narrow victory, then earned easy re-election for 2 more terms. Hard working, dedicated to education and fearlessly innovative... his answer to the question, "Can we do this?" was always a definitive YES! His expectation of himself, and his staff, was that every need, every request would be met with a "Spirit of Accommodation." Ken's "3 R's" for the County office of Education were Respect, Resourcefulness and Responsiveness. Vicky Barber, who succeeded Ken as County Superintendent, has written a beautiful resolution, citing some of the accomplishments of Ken's vision to build an education center which would serve preschool through community college students in El Dorado County. The EDCOE complex in Placerville, is not just a lot of buildings. Each one houses a program to better serve kids.
The County Board of Education will adopt this resolution. Here are some highlights:
1983 - Ken's first year in office. A retired teacher, who worked in the Mother Lode School District when Ken was Superintendent, assisted the office acquiring 28 acres of ranch land at 6767 Green Valley Rd. Bob Edwards, Ken's friend of two decades, artfully managed this transaction and many more to follow, as the County Office of Education continued to build new facilities and programs. The main EDCOE building went up first, to house the 200 employees who had been flooded out of the old warehouse building on Placerville Drive when the roof collapsed in 1981. Over the next 20 years, this dedicated team of educators would bring to fruition the educational services to fulfill Ken's vision.
A new Child Development Center with bright colorful classrooms full of books, educational toys, little chairs and tables, even tiny toilets in the bathrooms… was built to house Head Start, Daycare and other children's programs, which were exceeding the capacity of the Smith Flat Center. The sign in front of the new building had been carefully covered until the dedication ceremony. When it was unveiled, Ken was overwhelmed to learn that the staff had named the building the "Ken Lowry Center."
Next came a 2-story staff development building and several ancillary facilities for new programs to serve children throughout the county, including Extended Day programs at elementary schools, a Charter school for alternative education, a Home Study community school, and later, Rite of Passage and New Morning.
Ken brought additional donations of land for outdoor and environmental education programs, as well as the site where the Community Observatory was erected. In 1988, 19 acres of the donated land was sold by EDCOE to Los Rios Community College District, for one dollar. The Placerville Center, aka UBR; University Behind Raley's, operating out of old buildings on the fairgrounds since 1966, was reborn on this land in 1992 to become the beautiful college campus now called the El Dorado Center of Folsom Lake College.
Both in education, and in private life, Ken put the kids' needs first. He supported his children in every way. When Ken's first marriage ended, he looked up a former employee, Eve Thomas, who, a year later would become his second wife. Weekends and summers with Dad and Eve were filled with adventure; camping, fishing, flying, boating, skiing... introducing the kids to lakes, rivers, oceans, mountains and deserts… all over the country, as well as a few in Canada and Mexico. Limited time and money mattered not! Some of the fondest memories shared by all of Ken's children are the camping trips to Salt Springs Reservoir. Ken and Eve had one car; a VW bug. With 3 kids and the dog in the back, camping gear and food for 10 days had to fit into the old flat-bottomed fishing boat on top. Ken invented a rack to hang off the back bumper for the ice-chests. The VW was quite the sight on the highway. Children in passing cars were seen pointing in wonder and asking their parents, "What's THAT!?" The last 30 miles up a bumpy dirt road were tricky, and then came the really fun part. Camping supplies came out of the boat to be carried over a 6 foot wall at the dam. Then the boat was lifted over, and everything was reloaded. People and dogs hiked 3 miles to the top of the lake while Ken piloted the boat to “our” camping spot, where he had built a driftwood picnic table. One year we were late getting in, the afternoon winds had come up, things were piled high in the boat... it started taking on water and Ken almost got to shore before the boat sank. Wet sleeping bags were draped across bushes to dry. The first night was a bit cold and damp... but morning brought renewed energy. The journey continued and camp was made!
One of Ken's greatest pleasures was flying his V-Tail Bonanza. He was happy to rise before the sun to fly Eve to her consulting jobs in Nevada. He would fly back to Tahoe, work 8 - 5, then fly again to retrieve her from Lovelock, Battle Mountain, wherever... Anything to fly! Ken flew across the country many times; even across the water to Puerto Rico, but his favorite destination was Mexico. Ken, Eve and the kids made many trips with CP Rotary Club members to their Sister City Uruapan, in Michoacan, where the Rotarians supported an orphanage housing 90 children. The Uruapan Rotarians awarded Ken the Paul Harris Medal, a very high honor in Rotary, for his work on this project.
Ken Lowry was a man of many interests, supported by a wealth of energy and talent. He farmed, he fished, built furniture, laid tile, wrote a book, played piano, loved opera and classical music. He could fix anything; cars, bikes, broken pipes, cranky appliances and computers. When the well stopped sending up water, he hooked a ‘come-along’ to the old pickup, threw a cable over a big tree branch, winched the pump out of the well, and fixed it the same day.
Ken was an inventor. As a young man, watching a bartender in Santa Rosa laboriously peeling strips of lemon rinds to garnish drinks, he invented and patented a simple tool to make perfect twists, peel oranges cleanly, and create decorative cups to hold the segments. It was the 60's. Bing Crosby and Sunkist wanted the "Kentool" to promote Sunkist oranges. Opportunity! Sadly, the contract required worldwide patents and a teacher's salary wouldn't cover those legal costs. Years later, the original Kentool enjoyed a limited distribution when Eve's dad manufactured them in his machine shop.
Ken retired from schools at 65, but had the energy and outlook of a much younger man. After his retirement, Ken and Eve traveled to Paraguay to adopt their son, Tomas, the light of Ken's life in his later years.
Ken is survived by his wife, Eve Lowry, his daughters: Rena Davonne Lowry, her children Brandon Mazzone and Brieta Carpenter, his daughter Krislyn Lowry, her children John Yates and Koorisa Layton, his son, Tomas Lowry, his grandson, KJ Lowry, his niece, Bonnie Dupy and her sons, Chris, Josh and Zach, as well as 5 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rena Carnes and William Lowry, his son, Kenneth John Lowry, his sister, Ada Lorene Williamson, and his first wife, Carolyn Parks. Ken was well loved and fiercely loving. His spirit will be held close in our hearts forever.
