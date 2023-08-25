William Edward Sterns, affectionately known as “Bud” passed away at the age of 65 in Hawthorne, Nevada.
Born on October 8, 1957 in Garrett, Indiana, Bud was a beloved husband, father, son, brother & friend. Bud and his family relocated from Indiana to El Dorado County, CA (Placerville area) in 1960. Bud grew up and went to school locally (El Dorado High School, class of 1975). Bud relocated from Placerville, CA to Hawthorne, NV in the early 1990’s.
Bud was a truck driver by trade and drove for several companies; American Linen Service, Clifton & Warren (often participating in their annual Hay Bucking contest at the El Dorado County Fair), Nor-Cal Beverage, Bulk Transport and The Hawthorne Army Depot. Bud was also a skilled mechanic for the Hawthorne Army Depot until his retirement. There wasn’t anything Bud couldn’t fix.
Bud’s passion for softball was evident throughout his life. He played on several teams in California and Nevada. He was a member of the El Capitan traveling softball team where he showcased his skills as a pitcher. Bud’s love for the game was matched only by his practical joking nature. His legendary pranks brought laughter to all who knew him. In addition to his athletic pursuits, Bud had a unique hobby of collecting keys and worked as a part-time locksmith. In his free time, Bud enjoyed fishing and going shooting with his family and friends. In his younger days, Bud was an avid hunter who loved the outdoors.
Beyond his professional achievements, Bud cherished his role as a loving and caring individual. His family and friends held a special place in his heart. Bud spoke often of his two greatest accomplishments - his children; his daughter Alyssa and his son, Chance. Bud will be greatly missed by his wife, Corinne Sterns, and his children, Alyssa Sterns (grandson, Wyatt) and Chance Sterns, as well as others he is survived by; his mother, Norma Andrews, his sister, Nita Boydell, his brothers, Michael Sterns, Jim Sterns and Bill Harbaugh, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Bud’s legacy will live on through his children. Bud had a great impact on those fortunate to have known him, with his warm-hearted nature, unwavering love for family and friends, his sense of humor and ability to bring laughter to any situation. He will never be forgotten, nor will his legendary mustache. William Edward “Bud” Sterns was a remarkable individual who touched the lives of many. As per Bud’s wishes, there will be no services held. May he rest in peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.