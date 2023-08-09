EDITOR:

Whether you like it or not, Ms. Burke, America's Founding Fathers were of the Judeo-Christian belief system and all of them happened to be Christians. No, the Founding Fathers did not want the state dictating religion. That being said, whether you like it or not, the Founding Fathers as a group were of the Christian faith.   

Tags

Recommended for you

(7) comments

Recovering Democrat
Recovering Democrat

How many people would have objected to this proclamation if it had been mirrored after Biden's Jewish American Heritage Month declaration last May? While "Jewish" isn't a religion, the Proclamation made references to a "permanent menorah" in the White House, Hanukkah celebrations, anti-semitism, religious freedom, attacks on religious institutions, and fights for religious freedom. Mention was made of funding for physical security of synagogues and Jewish Centers. Is this seen as a federal government endorsement of a particular religion because it was a Proclamation? I don't agree that Proclamations designating a month to highlight the history of a people is an affront or threat to our freedoms under the Constitution or Bill of Rights. Our County's Proclamation is under fire because it involves the Christian faith, and no other reason.

Report Add Reply
R J Smith
R J Smith

If a person does not have a personal relationship with God, then what they call themselves is of no avail.

Report Add Reply
Wayne Campbell
Wayne Campbell

100% incorrect, sir. Stating unequivocally that the entire body of founders was a Christian invalidates your entire argument. Consider Thomas Jefferson, the author of the Declaration of Independence: "While Jefferson was a firm theist, the God in which he believed was not the traditional Christian divinity. Jefferson rejected the notion of the Trinity and Jesus’ divinity. He rejected Biblical miracles, the resurrection, the atonement, and original sin (believing that God could not fault or condemn all humanity for the sins of others, a gross injustice). In neither the eighteenth century nor today would most people consider a person with those views a 'Christian.'” (https://www.monticello.org/research-education/thomas-jefferson-encyclopedia/jeffersons-religious-beliefs/)

Deism was the reigning faith at the time of the Constitution and the Declaration. An excellent and well-researched article can be found here: https://www.britannica.com/topic/The-Founding-Fathers-Deism-and-Christianity-1272214

Report Add Reply
Recovering Democrat
Recovering Democrat

I question that Deism was the "reigning faith" at the time of our country's founding, unless you consider the origional definition of Deism. It is true that the hundreds of persons who can be considered "Founders" of our country were not Christians, and on that point I agree. Founders were individuals and not a monolithic collective.

Report Add Reply
Recovering Democrat
Recovering Democrat

A major part of Christianity is the freedom to choose whether to worship Him or not. If the government made Christianity a requirement for participation in society, this would have been against the Christian faith. Also, the Constitution prohibits the government from making any law "respecting the establishment of religion". This Proclamation is clearly not establishing a law or directing citizens to worship in any particular way; it is a declaration about our historic beginnings. While "Christian bashing" is in vogue right now, there are still protections against religious discrimination and there is still freedom of speech to express one's religious views. We are guaranteed the freedom OF religion by our Constitution, not freedom FROM religion.

Report Add Reply
Wayne Campbell
Wayne Campbell

Your assertions confound me. Let's start at the beginning. (1) You are half correct when you state, "A major part of Christianity is the freedom to choose whether to worship Him or not." What you leave out is the alternative presented, which is burning in the eternal fires of h-e-double-hockey-sticks (MD believes I was cursing, apologies for the infantile reference). Given the choice, you bet a person will choose Christ (even though Christ didn't want anyone to worship him; that's an entirely Pauline contribution). (2) "If the government made Christianity a requirement for participation in society, this would have been against the Christian faith." Jewish citizens in Jesus' time actually preferred a theocracy supervised by a foreign power; it made it easier for Jewish law to be carried out by the dictates of the Tanak (or Torah). Christianity, originally a sect of Judaism, would have also preferred this method of governance, given that this is what the cultural pattern was at the time. So, this too, is false. (3) "...the Constitution prohibits the government from making any law 'respecting the establishment of religion'. This Proclamation is clearly not establishing a law or directing citizens to worship in any particular way; it is a declaration about our historic beginnings. While 'Christian bashing' is in vogue right now, there are still protections against religious discrimination and there is still freedom of speech to express one's religious views. We are guaranteed the freedom OF religion by our Constitution, not freedom FROM religion." The First Amendment is absolutely a stated freedom FROM religion. That is, the Federal government may not choose one religion over another and force Americans to worship in the manner prescribed by that religion. While not a law, the proclamation borders on government endorsement of a particular religion. Religion, of any creed, is a dangerous weapon in the wrong hands; government has no business grasping the hilt to test its weight.

Report Add Reply
Recovering Democrat
Recovering Democrat

Christianity is a choice of a higher power. I don't know of anyone who worships their higher power out of fear that something terrible will happen to them if they don't. Everyone has free will to chose who or what to place above them. What does "Jewish citizens in Jesus' time" have to do with modern times' Christianity? If there is a Christian religion today that goes against the wishes of our founders to separate Church and State, I am unaware of it. The wording of the Declaration of Independence, and its references to religious beliefs shows that freedom FROM religion was not its intention. A Proclamation is not an endorsement of a faith any more than the governments' allowing religious accomodations for religious observances and practices or selective faiths ordered to be taught in schools. While you see a Proclamation as endorsement of a particular religion, I do not, and you have shown me no reason to believe otherwise.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.