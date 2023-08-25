John Stossel

John Stossel

The betting odds say the next election will likely be a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

It's odd, since polls show most Americans don't like either man.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Dawn Wolfson
Dawn Wolfson

Perhaps if third parties had a chance in this country? Or if the party leadership (I'm calling out the Dems here) didn't strangle the chances of popular outsiders like Bernie Sanders. Agreed, we need better choices. Good luck with that.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.