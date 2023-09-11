Michael Raffety

Michael Raffety

Today is the 22nd anniversary of the al Qaeda attacks on America. They destroyed the Twin Towers, killing 2,750. At the Pentagon 184 were killed in an attack there. I remember Frank Mosbacher, a Placerville U.S. Forest Service employee, who was in Washington at the time, helped evacuate and treat people from the Pentagon.

Coming to the rescue at the Twin Towers, 400 New York police and firefighters lost their lives.

