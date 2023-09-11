Today is the 22nd anniversary of the al Qaeda attacks on America. They destroyed the Twin Towers, killing 2,750. At the Pentagon 184 were killed in an attack there. I remember Frank Mosbacher, a Placerville U.S. Forest Service employee, who was in Washington at the time, helped evacuate and treat people from the Pentagon.
Coming to the rescue at the Twin Towers, 400 New York police and firefighters lost their lives.
This year President Biden will observe 9/11 at Fort Richardson, Alaska. He is returning from the G-20 Conference in India. I presume Air Force One is stopping there to refuel. By the time it gets back to Washington, D.C., it will be past 9/11. Just too many time zones. So, I won’t criticize him for this, though there are lots of other things for which to criticize Biden. I won’t get into those now.
The third flight, likely aimed for the White House, was taken down by the passengers on Flight 93, which crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pa.
The Mountain Democrat issue after Sept. 11, 2001, listed the names of everyone killed in the Twin Towers in very small type at the top of the front page. It was a great effort by the production crew and the idea came from the young man who was head of the production crew at the time. I can only remember his first name at this point 22 years later.
• • •
I’ve got at least one more column to complete this month and only a few days to do it after I complete a Commander’s Report for the October American Legion Post 119 bulletin.
I’m planning for a trip to Europe that will take up a good portion of this month. The biggest challenge is booking hotels near the museums that aren’t in the $500-$700 range, have showers (not deep tubs), Cable TV and AC. Finding those takes a lot of time.
The last time we were in Paris we stayed at a reciprocal club of the San Francisco Marines Memorial Club of which I am a member. In Paris we stayed at des Armies. It is really spelled differently, but I could not find French accent marks on my computer so I did a translation. We had a fifth-floor room with a view of the Eiffel Tower, but one of those deep French tubs with a hand shower head. Easy to get into but a challenge to get out.
Booking art museums is the easier part. We love art museums. I was surprised I easily booked a good time slot for the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam on our first available day after resting up from a long flight. If I couldn’t have done that I would have said, well, I saw pretty much the entire collection at one of those blockbuster shows the de Young used to have in San Francisco, when I got press invitations. Now I just get invites as a de Young/Legion of Honor annual member. And the shows don’t seem interesting enough for me to visit San Francisco.
The San Francisco Museums of Art made a mistake when Dede Wilsey was deposed as board president. She’s not even on the board. She and the chief administrative officer at the time scooped up entire European museum collections for exhibition at the de Young. She even donated significant pieces from her own collection.
Michael Raffety is a retired editor of the Mountain Democrat and a resident of the Placerville area.
