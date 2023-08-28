Michael Raffety

Watching the Republican debate Wednesday, one of the biggest ironies was Chris Christie calling Vivek Ramaswamy “skinny.” Vivek had the grace not to call Christie fat. I like Ramaswamy, but his foreign policy is a mess. He wouldn’t send any arms to Ukraine or Taiwan, but would keep them all to protect the border. Nikki Haley also accused Ramaswamy of not supporting Israel and not wanting to send Israel planes and other arms.

Sen. Tim Scott realizes that funding the Ukrainians degrades Russia’s armed forces, preventing them from invading the Baltics or Poland.

