Watching the Republican debate Wednesday, one of the biggest ironies was Chris Christie calling Vivek Ramaswamy “skinny.” Vivek had the grace not to call Christie fat. I like Ramaswamy, but his foreign policy is a mess. He wouldn’t send any arms to Ukraine or Taiwan, but would keep them all to protect the border. Nikki Haley also accused Ramaswamy of not supporting Israel and not wanting to send Israel planes and other arms.
Sen. Tim Scott realizes that funding the Ukrainians degrades Russia’s armed forces, preventing them from invading the Baltics or Poland.
In a previous column I said we should send the Ukrainians A-10 Thunderbolts, which can land on a shorter runway than the F-16. They have anti-aircraft missiles and they have a 30 mm cannon.
I read a column in the Wall Street Journal that suggested sending the Ukrainians surplus A-10s and electronic warfare surplus A-6s. There are also surplus attack helicopters that would serve the Ukrainians well.
A focus group on Fox News the morning after the debate said Ron DeSantis did the best of anyone on the stage. And nobody picked on him. Ramaswamy was in between Christie and Haley, both of whom picked on Ramaswamy.
• • •
In World War II on Aug. 30, 1940, Germany and Italy arbitrated an award of the disputed province of Transylvania between Romania and Hungary. The loss of northern Transylvania forced Romanian King Carol to abdicate in favor of his son Michael. Transylvania is back with Romania. That includes the castle of Vlad the Impaler, otherwise known as Count Dracula.
Bucharest is the capital of Romania. We thought about visiting Bucharest, but it sounded boring with the largest parliament building ever and a bunch of ugly Soviet-style buildings.
• • •
When we visited Berlin the local train would take us to Alexanderplatz, which was originally the end of the line before you came to East Berlin. The area beyond the dressed-up plaza still contained lots of Soviet-style apartment blocks.
When we visited St. Petersburg, Russia, on the same trip, our guide told us most apartments were no higher than four stories because they didn’t have elevators. Newer modern apartments are higher now because they have elevators. Our hotel, which had two elevators, was right across from the Hermitage Museum. Across from the Hermitage was the General Staff Building, which now houses a very large collection of impressionist art.
We walked down Alexander Nevsky Avenue to get to the Faberge Museum, worth the walk.
We toured both Catherine the Great’s Palace and took a high-speed hydroplane to the Peterhof Palace. We even toured a museum of Russian art. Glad to have seen everything we wanted to see. Now, there are no flights from Frankfurt to Russia, a risky place for Americans these days.
Michael Raffety is a retired editor of the Mountain Democrat and a resident of the Placerville area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.