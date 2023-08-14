My father spent the whole war (World War II) at Ft. Richardson, Alaska. We’ve got home movies of him hiking along with his pistol holster flapping as he goes fly fishing. Some time in his 70s the Army showed up at his house in Sunriver, Ore., to reclaim its pistol.
It wasn’t all fishing. During an Army drill he injured himself jumping in a foxhole. It eventually turned out to be a permanent injury. When I was very young, he visited osteopaths and chiropractors. It was finally determined that one foot was shorter than the other as a result of the foxhole incident. I imagine the ground was solid in the winter.
He stayed in the Army and was part of the occupation forces in Berlin. He had been part of the quartermaster corps in Alaska but really learned a lifelong occupation of contract administration. He also was promoted to major. They got me in Germany in 1948 when I was 2 years old and shortly after flew me and my mother back to the states.
On the flight over I asked what the button was for and pushed. The stewardess brought our meals early. I also remember taking a train out of Chicago. It was pulled by a smoking steam engine. We were on the way to my mother’s parents’ house in Baker, Ore., where the court issued me American adoption papers. My grandpa had some pull at the courthouse since he was a justice of the peace.
This story is partly about my father’s experience in the war. And it is in contrast to my uncle’s experience in the war, starting with being stationed at Scofield Barracks Dec. 7, 1941. They used him as a bugler because he had played drums before joining the Army. He later went to officer candidate school and was trained as an engineer. From Pearl Harbor they sent him to the war in Europe. Afterward they sent him back to the Pacific to hunt down Japanese soldiers who did not know their country had surrendered and he had to convince them to turn themselves in.
I’ve written about my uncle Tom Raffety before. He came out from Texas to see our first child, Natasha. He had already met us at the Fairmont Hotel where we were enjoying Ernie Heckscher and his Band of Renown in the Starlight Room.
Steve Ferry of El Dorado Hills loaned me an entire booklet his uncle wrote about the war. The title is “We Were Not Alone, Memoirs of a World War II Infantry Officer."
So, Steve’s uncle Joe Grubb learned his 4th Division was to be first to land at Utah Beach.
The title of the book came from a pep talk by Gen. George Patton in which he said, “You will not be alone!”
Patton added, “We have a million men ready to cross the channel and we have 10,000 bombers and over 3,000 fighter planes to protect us as we move across the channel.”
Joe Grubb’s cannon company went in on he second day, June 7, 1944. His company had already been on the ship for five days. His Jeep got stuck in the water and his trucks hauling cannons got stuck in sand dunes. By 10 p.m. it was dark and German night bombers attacked. Lt. Grubb went in the water to avoid the bombing. Being cold and wet kept him from sleeping, until he found an ammunition truck with a canvas tent flap that seemed warm enough to sleep.
They were in the hedgerows — 30-40-foot-high hedges and tall trees.
Days later the Germans were counterattacking and the hedgerows were only 5 feet high. Grubb was in a foxhole and his radio man jumped in but was hit on the way. In spite of the injury, he kept radio contact with the cannon crew. They kept firing at where the Germans seemed to be. The cannon had apparently cleared things ahead as the infantry faced little resistance. Grubb stayed with the radio man until an aid man stuffed a big bunch of gauze in the hole in his side. Grubb and his wire radio man were both awarded Bronze Stars for their performance that day.
About 10 days into the war in 1944 Grubb was hit in the face with some shrapnel that killed his radio man who was kneeling next to him. That left Grubb a little shell shocked. He walked back to the aid station, where medics pulled pieces of metal out of his face and patched him up. He was awarded a Purple Heart.
Later that day the infantry was attacking around a chateau. Grubb ordered his cannon fire to hit the top of the chateau, where he suspected Germans were in the attic. They blew the top right off and it precipitated projectiles bursting inside the building.
After two weeks near the end of June, Grubb was able to get enough water out of a pump the Germans had disabled to get his first sponge bath.
At a chateau a farmer kept a metal pot of hot water. Grubb got a helmet full and had his second, more luxurious sponge bath.
While following an infantry commander up Hill 122, Grubb took shrapnel in the leg and was unable to move until his company commander and half a dozen men showed up with a stretcher. By this time Hill 122 had been taken. This was his second Purple Heart. He was taken to a field hospital for surgery, then taken to England to a real hospital.
Finally, he was put on a train to Scotland, where they caught the Queen Elizabeth for a ride across the Atlantic Ocean to America. There he had one more surgery to straighten out and smooth the bones in his legs.
Michael Raffety is retired editor of the Mountain Democrat and a resident of the Placerville area.
Special thanks to Steve Ferry for loaning me the book his uncle Joe Grubb wrote, and thanks to Mountain Democrat Editor Krysten Kellum for finding space to include this extra long column.
