My father spent the whole war (World War II) at Ft. Richardson, Alaska. We’ve got home movies of him hiking along with his pistol holster flapping as he goes fly fishing. Some time in his 70s the Army showed up at his house in Sunriver, Ore., to reclaim its pistol.

It wasn’t all fishing. During an Army drill he injured himself jumping in a foxhole. It eventually turned out to be a permanent injury. When I was very young, he visited osteopaths and chiropractors. It was finally determined that one foot was shorter than the other as a result of the foxhole incident. I imagine the ground was solid in the winter.

James Longhofer
James Longhofer

I need more information? Why did the court have to issue adoption papers?

Were you adopted by someone? I don't understand? By the way Mr. Rafferty, I enjoy your short stories.

