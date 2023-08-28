Jon Coupal

Prior to the successful passage of Proposition 13 in 1978, Howard Jarvis tried several times to bring property tax relief to beleaguered California homeowners. While coming close, it wasn’t until 1978 when voters overwhelmingly passed Proposition 13 over the opposition of virtually every political institution and newspaper in California.

As they say, timing is everything. What changed the political dynamic so abruptly in 1978 was the fact that thousands of California homeowners were being taxed out of their homes. That also explains why, to this day, Proposition 13 retains its popularity even as the state has become more “progressive.”

L.W.Lewis
Unfortunately, the dems always try to trick the voters as they did with Prop 47, which was presented as lowering crime, but in fact has caused the crime rate to skyrocket. So yes, trust the voters as long as propositions are presented in a factual and truthful manner, as Prop.13 was back in the 70s and was passed by the voters, saving many seniors from losing their homes.

Tom Cumpston
Why not let the voters decide? If Mr. Coupal is right, California voters will resoundingly reject ACA1, should it appear on their ballots, yet he wants the Legislature to deny them that choice. Personally, I favor retaining the 2/3 vote threshold for special taxes -- I was part of the campaign for Placerville's Measure L in 2016, and we garnered nearly a 75% yes vote in favor of a special tax dedicated to fixing the City's roads and pipes. Trust the voters, Mr. Coupal; it's how your organization enacted Props 13 and 218 into law.

