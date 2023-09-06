Dan Walters

I’m doing something here that I’ve never done before while writing more than 10,000 columns about California politics: give over some space to a fellow pundit.

Emily Hoeven, a former CalMatters staffer who now opines for the San Francisco Chronicle, has written frequently about misguided California legislators who refuse to classify domestic violence and other horrendous crimes as violent.

Recovering Democrat
Recovering Democrat

Harm to a domestic violence victim is not only physical. It can include psychological abuse that can destroy a life and should be treated with the same severity of sentence as physical abuse. Making terrorist threats, using children to manipulate the victim, threats of harm to family members if the victim doesn't comply, should all be acts that require harsher penalties. The accused will 'have his/her day in court' and after conviction be sentenced. If someone is falsely accused and convicted of domestic violence, there are opportunities to appeal, same as every other crime. California needs to step up and free victims from abusers. They need to start giving the victims of crimes the legislation that is so wrongly off balanced in this state, thanks to our current three branches of government.

Dawn Wolfson
Dawn Wolfson

When California judges routinely grant Domestic Violence Restraining orders when asked, even when the so-called act of violence is a mean text, mutual battering or harsh words during a fight, we should be very, very cautious about harsher criminal penalties. My personal experience with the criminal 'justice' system is that the accusers word carries much more weight in the legal system than that of the (sometimes falsely) accused. We should be very, very cautious about the wording of any legislation that is calling for harsher penalties. That said, when actual physical harm is proven to be done, other than in self defense, I agree with Mr. Walters.

