Dan Walters

As noted in this space recently, there’s been a recent trend in California’s state government toward secrecy — restricting the flow of information to media and the public about what officialdom is doing.

A prime example of that trend was a harsh warning from the Department of Education to education researchers that they could be punished if they testified in any lawsuit against the department.

L.W.Lewis
L.W.Lewis

Dem politicians and dems in general will never own up to the damage they inflicted upon society as whole when use any claimed crisis as a green light for them to take authoritarian and draconian measures to control the populace and sanction anybody who does not bow down to their demands and bogus orders. I hope enough of us have wised up to their master plan of control and not fall for this again when they will most certainly try it again as the 2024 election approaches. It's starting already with some entities now requiring masking up, even though it is a proven ineffective measure, and in fact is very harmful, both physically and socially.

