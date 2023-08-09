Does your doctor make you feel good? Does he or she tell you what you want to hear just to make you happy? If so, you probably should look for another doctor.  

No one enjoys leaving the doctor’s office feeling bad. We don’t want to hear, “You need to change your lifestyle.” We don’t want to hear, “You need to cut way back on your sugar intake.” We enjoy our habits. Habits are hard to break. My wife’s grandfather loved smoking. He wouldn’t give it up even after numerous cancer surgeries. He died at age 65. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.