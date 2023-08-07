That’s the title of a recent editorial in the Las Vegas Sun newspaper. The editorial headline continued with the phrase “since Roe v. Wade was overturned.” One of the more ridiculous arguments in the editorial was that firearms have more constitutional rights than women. That argument falls apart like the rest of the editorial when you can’t find the right of abortion in the Constitution, even a semblance thereof, yet there is a specific Constitutional amendment (the Second) defining the right to “keep and bear arms.”
Enough with the constitutional arguments; they were clearly discussed in a column about a year ago. Roe v. Wade was a SCOTUS decision which allowed legalized abortions for about the last 50 years. While the claim is that the past year has been dangerous for women there is no data provided. Are women dying in back alleys from the poor implementation of a wire coat hanger so often depicted in propaganda paraphernalia? I don’t think so, as there is no data supporting any new dangers to women.
But what about the other side of the coin — babies, infants, babies in the last trimester of pregnancy and so on. We have lots of data on that and who gets to pay for it. The first recorded number of abortions after Roe v. Wade was 744,000 during 1973-74. That number grew to a peak of 1.6 million (1990) and has been sliding since to the last annual number of abortions being about 930,000, according to the Guttmacher Institute. The Centers for Disease Control, which has limited credibility since COVID, reports in 1990, the peak year for abortions, they totaled 1.4 million. That means with an annual abortion rate averaging more that a million a year, 50 million-plus pregnancies have been terminated since Roe. I would say it’s been a much more dangerous 50 years for babies still in the womb and, according to many confirmed stories, for the thousands of babies euthanized at birth. Their crime, being born.
It has been almost an unprotected sex party for the last 50 years. Who needs protection? Just have a quick and easy abortion that someone else will pay for. If you are on Medi-Cal and/or Medicaid or some other government medical welfare program, taxpayers foot a large part of the bill. RU-486 (the after-sex pill) hopefully has reduced some of that cost.
I am not here to discuss the morals, but laws are an attempt to categorize the mores of a society, so aptly put by William Faulkner as related to me by a law school professor. The concept of when a baby becomes viable is said by most physicians at about six months into a pregnancy. But to use the argument that without medical care such a baby couldn’t survive on its own, neither can a 6-month-old or probably 2-year-old child.
Outside of rape and incest, sex is a voluntary act. Ninety-nine percent of participants know the risk of pregnancy and they do it anyway. Why is that? Since before Roe v. Wade there have been birth control pills and so many other forms of prophylactics, even the aspirin. Still, there are a million abortions anyway.
But abortion isn’t a federal issue, it’s a behavioral issue and a state issue and only 14 states have made abortion illegal and some of those state laws are on hold because of litigation and injunctions. The 10th Amendment states powers not delegated to the Feds by the Constitution are reserved to the states.
So, what is the answer? American values that values life above all else. Politicians are always about saving “women and children.” But what about an 8-month-old fetus? We spend billions on saving the lives of premature babies. Maybe there is a diminution of the value of human life and a heightening of the values of animal lives (cage free chickens, etc.). Even trees sometimes appear to have more value.
No I never heard that one. California is touted as being an abortion vacation state. Are we supposed to be proud of that?
There are many, many accounts of women who almost died after being denied an abortion following a medical diagnosis. Did you miss the women who testified recently in Texas, for example? Stories of women who almost died from sepsis after their body began to miscarry, the fetus was dead, and they were left to expel the pregnancy without medical help because doctor's were afraid of being prosecuted. These restrictions have gone way too far.
