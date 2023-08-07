Larry Weitzman

That’s the title of a recent editorial in the Las Vegas Sun newspaper. The editorial headline continued with the phrase “since Roe v. Wade was overturned.” One of the more ridiculous arguments in the editorial was that firearms have more constitutional rights than women. That argument falls apart like the rest of the editorial when you can’t find the right of abortion in the Constitution, even a semblance thereof, yet there is a specific Constitutional amendment (the Second) defining the right to “keep and bear arms.”

Enough with the constitutional arguments; they were clearly discussed in a column about a year ago. Roe v. Wade was a SCOTUS decision which allowed legalized abortions for about the last 50 years. While the claim is that the past year has been dangerous for women there is no data provided. Are women dying in back alleys from the poor implementation of a wire coat hanger so often depicted in propaganda paraphernalia? I don’t think so, as there is no data supporting any new dangers to women.

Ken
Ken

No I never heard that one. California is touted as being an abortion vacation state. Are we supposed to be proud of that?

Dawn Wolfson
Dawn Wolfson

There are many, many accounts of women who almost died after being denied an abortion following a medical diagnosis. Did you miss the women who testified recently in Texas, for example? Stories of women who almost died from sepsis after their body began to miscarry, the fetus was dead, and they were left to expel the pregnancy without medical help because doctor's were afraid of being prosecuted. These restrictions have gone way too far.

