I didn’t know what to do after high school. I was all set to enlist and go to the Army Language School in Monterey, which eventually became the Defense Language Institute. Almost too late, I found out on the bottom step of the bus to Fort Lewis that was not how the Army worked. Still isn’t, I’m sure. (I did actually spend nearly all of 1967 there.)
But in 1962, instead, I went to community college. Back then it was called junior college — now College of San Mateo. I thought I might learn something useful that would benefit me later in life, maybe a trade or a valuable skill.
If only I had realized then, I could have saved a whole lot of time and money going to school. I should have signed up to be a modern-day slave. Who knew in those days? All we’d ever heard in American history class was that slavery was bad. It was brutal and monstrous, dehumanizing, not only a horror on the bodies and lives of the enslaved but on the souls of the enslavers as well.
Yeah, right. Put that in your pipe and smoke it, as we used to say when confronting the absurd or outlandish.
Sure, you could be a struggling student or an apprentice for the next umpteen years. But you’d still have to pay your rent and spend money on food, clothes and tools, transportation to the job and every kind of insurance for the rest of your life. Not that attractive an option, is it?
Thanks to more modern thinkers like Ron DeSantis and Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld (also a San Mateo kid, BTW) we now know we could have had our cake and eaten it too by living on somebody else’s dime all these years.
“Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Black people learned beneficial skills as slaves … They're probably going to show that some of the folks … eventually parlayed, you know, being a blacksmith into doing things later in life," DeSantis said at a press conference, according to an NBC News report.
The New York Times quoted DeSantis noting, “Slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”
Thomas Jefferson had a slave, Isaac Jefferson, who as a young lad became the absolute best nail forger in the whole middle region of 18th- and 19th-century Virginia. His owner contracted Isaac and a gang of other young iron-working slaves to hand-craft custom nails and stuff for other white landowners. The locals considered some of them to be true artists.
Other nail boys went on to become blacksmiths or branched out into comparable trades. Eventually, Isaac was given to one of Jefferson’s white children and may have lived happily ever after.
It goes without saying that farming, animal husbandry and the broadest spectrum of agriculture and extraction industries all represented a nationwide marketplace of jobs and an enormous need for experienced workers in the day.
And that’s just one obvious example. The domestic slaves who worked in Jefferson’s home learned and practiced the fine art of home economics. Such women could have been in high demand, and not just among the plantation elite. Urban and professional folk needed “domestics” every bit as much as their rural brethren did.
As we all know there has always been an opportunity for those who are able, if not willing, to do a ”dirty job.” Mike Rowe has a successful TV show about doing just such things. Well, American slaves historically did a world of “dirty jobs.” They did jobs nobody in their right mind would or could do. You could say slaves had a corner on the “dirty jobs” market.
DeSantis and Gutfeld might even consider that a basis for job security and a lifetime of employment.
A guy (slave) set a record for hoeing a row of corn (or cotton) in under three minutes. The row was pretty long, the story goes. The temperature that Georgia afternoon neared the 100-degree mark and the humidity wasn’t far behind. It’s unclear if the guy (slave) ultimately benefited from his dirty jobs, but that’s the way I heard it from a grandson of the actual guy (slave) himself.
Gutfeld really expanded on DeSantis’ notion of some relative value of slavery as preparation for slaves’ potential future. The Fox News host and pundit reminded that many Jews lived somewhat longer and some even survived Nazi death camps because of their skills. It was their “utility, utility, utility” that carried the day for them, Gutfeld said.
On Fox News “The Five,” he quoted renowned psychiatrist and death camp survivor Viktor Frankl. “Vik Frankl talks about how you had to survive in a concentration camp by having skills. You had to be useful. Utility. Utility kept you alive.”
Gutfeld didn’t clarify that Frankl also described that “alive” status as mostly temporary.
Chris Daley is a biweekly columnist for the Mountain Democrat.
(1) comment
Daley's thought process is cringe worthy at best.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.