Chris Daley

I didn’t know what to do after high school. I was all set to enlist and go to the Army Language School in Monterey, which eventually became the Defense Language Institute. Almost too late, I found out on the bottom step of the bus to Fort Lewis that was not how the Army worked. Still isn’t, I’m sure. (I did actually spend nearly all of 1967 there.) 

But in 1962, instead, I went to community college. Back then it was called junior college — now College of San Mateo. I thought I might learn something useful that would benefit me later in life, maybe a trade or a valuable skill.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Ken
Ken

Daley's thought process is cringe worthy at best.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.