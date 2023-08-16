EDITOR:

In a letter on Aug. 4, "Attention supervisors," Patricia Burke wrote, "Asserting we were founded as a Christian Nation is so off the mark ..." and then proceeds to talk about the Constitution. Not "off the mark" at all.

Tags

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Citizen
Citizen

“Christianity remains to this day the greatest misfortune of humanity.”

Report Add Reply
Dawn Wolfson
Dawn Wolfson

Not only is "leftism" not a religion, but it is not a monolith. People to the left of center are as diverse in their beliefs and values as people on the right are.

Report Add Reply
eric
eric

and thats what the right hates

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.