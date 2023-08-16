In a letter on Aug. 4, "Attention supervisors," Patricia Burke wrote, "Asserting we were founded as a Christian Nation is so off the mark ..." and then proceeds to talk about the Constitution. Not "off the mark" at all.
The issue was discussed eight years ago in my letter to the editor on Jan. 7, 2015, which states "The Founding Fathers believed in God and founded this nation on Judeo-Christian principles." A quick response on Jan. 16, 2-15, claimed I said "Christian nation." I didn't, but so what? Let's go to the dictionary. Nation is defined as "a people," which does not mean government, which is defined as a "ruling body."
It is common knowledge that the United States of America was developed as a secular government. Puritans and other religious sects came to the New World to seek religious freedom. They did not intend to start a new government that would not establish as specific religion nor "prohibiting the free exercise therof ..."
The Declaration of Independence states, "All men are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."
The Founding Fathers believed that the source of our liberty, freedom and human rights came from our Creator (the God of the Hebrew Bible). Benjamin Franklin said, "... God governs in the affairs of men." John Adams said, "Without religion this world would be ... Hell." President John Adams said in 1798, "Our Constitution was made for a moral and religious people."
So we live in a country run by a secular government but beware of the "leftism" religion that has infiltrated the government and every aspect of our lives.
(3) comments
“Christianity remains to this day the greatest misfortune of humanity.”
Not only is "leftism" not a religion, but it is not a monolith. People to the left of center are as diverse in their beliefs and values as people on the right are.
and thats what the right hates
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.