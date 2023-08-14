My name is Mark Soto. In the recent past I have helped with events in El Dorado County like the Festival of Lights and assisted in the organization of a Caldor Fire Relief center at our church. This center greatly assisted Caldor Fire victims with much needed resources and clothing after losing everything from the fire.
I love supporting the community and receive great satisfaction in serving and investing in the people of El Dorado County.
However, there is one one event that I do each year that has become my heart. It has also become one of the biggest things in high school football nationwide, the event is called The Honor Bowl.
The Honor Bowl began in 2010. My two sons were at war and on their third deployments. One of my sons was in Afghanistan with the 3rd Battalion/5th Marines. He was in the Helmand Province and the Taliban hit them hard before the Marines finally succeeded. The battalion had a record 25 KIA and over 200 wounded by IEDs and bullets. One of the Marines KIA was from my hometown and I had the honor to eulogize him.
At the time I was a football coach and it was a difficult time. I felt we had to do something to help the Marines and soldiers who were coming home changed, wounded and under flag-draped coffins. So, I developed the idea of The Honor Bowl. Since then, we have had many sports reporters call it the best HSFB showcase in America.
The mission of the Honor Bowl is to educate students, coaches and the community about patriotism while raising money for injured, ill and wounded veterans.
The event has grown so much over the years that our presenting sponsor is the San Francisco 49ers. With their support we have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for wounded veterans and we love what we do.
On Sept. 9th the Honor Bowl, for the second year in a row, returns to El Dorado County. We have six high-powered schools traveling in to play three games on a glorious afternoon and evening at Oak Ridge High School.
We very much desire fan and military veteran support and would like to welcome everyone to attend. We promise you that you will see things occur pregame and post-game during the games that you have never seen before. All of this to honor the nation's military veterans.
Thank you for your time. If you have questions, please let me know (916) 532-3514.
