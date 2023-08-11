John Stossel

John Stossel

We are told climate change is a crisis and that there is an "overwhelming scientific consensus."

"It's a manufactured consensus," says climate scientist Judith Curry in my new video. She says scientists have an incentive to exaggerate risk to pursue "fame and fortune."

drabino
dear John Stossel, you can continue negating the science on climate change for as long as you can breathe if it helps you sleep at night. It won't change ice melting, fires increasing, hurricanes, tornadoes, droughts, blizzards increasing in strength. Appeal to those MAGA folks who are already conspiracy inclined. Sweet dreams.

