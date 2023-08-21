EDITOR:

Where are you, Joe? This president is an embarrassment. How dare he go on another vacation when Hawaii needs support. Our border needs support. 

Citizen
Citizen

Thank God we have Biden at the helm. America is so much better off. And vote for Trump? But wait, Conservates have said or years that voting doesn’t mean anything. So, no need to vote. Conservatives should stay home.

James Longhofer
James Longhofer

Mr. Trump is a lot of things, but patriot is not one of them. He is is a conman, always asking for money from his base. He told his base that he is a billionaire

and would pay for everything with his own funds. That turned him out to be a conman from day one. Don't vote for him. Think about it.

Tom Gibney
Tom Gibney

James, What is Joe Biden? A 50 year career politician who has lied, plagiarized, cheated, grifted and bribed his way through his career. That's a fact. While you and the likes of Citizen and others hold him in high esteem... that speaks volume of your choice of cutting your nose of in spite.One man brought so much fear and hate because he exposed the BS that is in DC. He is not without his faults indeed but the treachery and deciet by the Dems and DOJ is so obvious..yet you all condone it in spite. It is Sad. SO I hop ehe wins, out of spite. He can pardon himself maybe and then flush this scum in DC out. It is a disgusting time in American politics today. Democrats have no shame as well as Some republicans. to boot. People like Garland and Wray and McConnell, and Schiff.. They are a disgrace. Just like those who ignore what is happening. Have you Democrats no shame? Sadly no.

John E Savage
John E Savage

Terri, I am sure you were just as upset when your Dear Leader was playing countless rounds of gold while charging the taxpayers for his Secret Service agents to stay at his resorts. That was a rhetorical question. Of course you weren’t.

Tom Gibney
Tom Gibney

Biden wouldn't know if he was in Hawaii or China...actually he would no China, that's where his money comes from lol. Terri is spot on. Biden and Harris are worthless and the country is being run by an Administrative state. BTW get ready to be scared of Covid again...just in time for the election. Just say no!

PattyNino
PattyNino

Also, Biden is in Hawaii today. I'm sure your radical right fake news forgot to tell you that.

Citizen
Citizen

Newsmax is the only TV show on in the Elderd household.

James Longhofer
James Longhofer

If Newsmax is the only news in your home, I can see why you have been

brain washed. Think about it.

PattyNino
PattyNino

LOL TERRI. Can you say "I am in a cult"

