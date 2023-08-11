EDITOR:

Contrary to the opinions of many conservatives, America is not, historically, a "Christian nation." And such declarations as yours would shock America’s founders.

John E Savage
John E Savage

The Proclamation put Christianity above othe religions which is unAmerican. Read it. In each Whereas it lists the contribution of Religious Freedom to our Republic. Then when it comes to the Therefore it singles out Christianity to be recognized, thus setting the Christian Faith above all others. The Proclamation sends the wrong message to any companies that are considering investing in our County. It lets them know that non-Christian faiths are inferior to Christianity.

I hope our Supervisors see the error of what they have done.

Recovering Democrat
Recovering Democrat

Proclamations don't 'set one religion above other faiths'. The Proclamations for Hindu Heritage and Jewish Heritage Month, in addition to the one for Christians are to "celebrate and educate others on various group's histories and contributions to American History...to help us understand some of our own cultures and identities as well as others." Other proclamations such as African American Heritage Month, Native American Heritage Month, Latino Heritage Month, Irish American Heritage Month, Arab Heritage Month, Asian American and Island Pacific Month, and German American Heritage Month are in keeping with this goal. This doesn't mean that during a month highlighting a religious or cultural group that other Americans are being slighted or devalued, or less respected here.

Recovering Democrat
Recovering Democrat

The Proclamation, and reasons behind its issuance, never claimed that we were founded as a Christian nation.

Recovering Democrat
Recovering Democrat

What the Proclamation affirms is "how the history of the United States is incorporated with the VALUES of the Christian faith. Since Thomas Jefferson's name keeps showing up in the comments: the Declaration of Independence was drafted by Thomas Jefferson and edited by four other delegates. It contains a theory of rights that depends on Supreme Being, not man, for its validity. This is shown by phrases such as: endowed by Creator, Supreme Judge, Laws of Nature and Natures God. In a letter to Gerry Elbridge, 29 March 1801, Jefferson writes about the principles of morality embedded into the documents that he described as "mild and simple principles of the Christian philosophy" and later to Thomas Leiper in 1809, notes that the principles are "common to right-intended religions". The Declaration and Constitution "tells us that people's rights are divine in origin, sacred and unalienable, while governments are human in origin, answerable to the people, and dependent entirely on their consent. The Supervisors Proclamation recognizes the role the Christian religion played in the founding of our country and they did not claim that we were founded as a Christian nation; we were founded on Christian ideals.

Ken
Ken

Our country was founded by people who fled religious persecution. Our founders want to ensure that our country didn't institute a church like the church of England or the Catholics. Our constitution guarantees us a freedom of religion not freedom from religion. Many relatively new religions out there that seem hellbound to destroy Christianity. The socialists and the communists for example. I will gladly stand against bigots who attack Christians because the hate Christianity. The Treaty of Tripoli was an agreement to flee Americans who were enslaved and the invention of the Marines who freed our Americans.

drabino
drabino

In the words of my mentor: The purpose of religion is to liberate people from within, to enable people to establish peace and happiness in their lives. Religion, reduced to a mere formalism, can start to restrain people from without and exploit them. If your Christianity meets those criteria, congratulations. If not, I pass. No attack. Just a request to reconsider your criteria.

