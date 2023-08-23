Remember the Peanuts cartoon where Lucy convinces Charlie Brown to kick the football while she holds it — only to move the ball at the last minute and cause Charlie Brown to land flat on his back? One of her more memorable reasons was, “In every program, Charlie Brown, there are a few last minute changes.”
Now, imagine us, the ratepayers and taxpayers of California, as Charlie Brown and Patti Poppe of PG&E as Lucy and you have a clear idea of PG&E’s latest proposal to reduce its tree and brush trimming program around power lines and equipment. Poppe is proposing that its recently deployed power sectionalizers and reclosers will magically fix the issue of trees falling into power lines. PG&E’s proposal positions that computer-programmed, remotely controlled “switches” (aka sectionalizers and reclosers) are more effective and efficient than trimming trees.
But wait, there’s more. PG&E was allowed to conduct its own “risk management study” that confirmed these results. It reminds me of another famous Peanut’s story — Lucy, the Psychiatrist. Are we, like Charlie Brown, so gullible to believe that PG&E would have an independent risk study? Of course, the sectionalizers and reclosers save money over paying its own bloated bureaucracy and contractors to remove brush and trees.
But there are more serious issues to discuss in terms of risk and impact — such as how sectionalizers and reclosers operate and what impacts they have on people that depend on electricity for life-safety like oxygen generators or refrigeration for pharmaceuticals. These types of devices “trip” or turn off power dynamically. However, they can only be “turned on” or “reset” by a PG&E lineman going to the specific power pole and conducting a manual reset. This manual reset could take several hours due to the nature of the technology and safety checks required. Furthermore, these types of devices can and do cause power surges and “line sag” that can destroy modern appliances like your washer, drier, TV, microwave or even range because of embedded microchips that are sensitive. PG&E doesn’t mention these issues because they would counter the company’s risk assessment.
Before we sign up with the next fairytale promise Poppe is making for “undergrounding” cables and dumbly accept another football kick promise, consider these facts:
• Undergrounding cables in urban areas, without massive granite and bedrock formations, can cost at least $1,500,000 per mile.
• You cannot underground the large transmission tower lines because of voltage and cooling issues.
• The 69kV lines that can be put underground require complexly dry conduit, cooling to prevent line insulation damage and transformer damage and a burial depth of a minimum of 60 inches or more.
• The cost per mile does not include maintenance costs or the price of electricity for cooling the lines.
• With 1083 “centerline” miles in El Dorado County, the cost for our county would be $1,624,500,000.
Sure looks like another “football” kick for Patti Poppe. Let’s not flop on our backs again.
PGE, like the Maui Power Company now under scrutiny after the deadly fire that leveled Lahina, is forced by the state government to spend billions on the dems leftist environmental programs instead of using the money for the much needed improvement of the current grid, it is directed elsewhere, all in the name of becoming "carbon neutral" so has to help "Mother Earth" in the name of the fraud called man-caused global warming. The state of Hawaii is run by the same leftist dem loons as here in Ca., where we have experienced similar deadly fires thanks to the diversion of rate payer money to the dog-and-pony, pie-in-the-sky favored leftist dreams, aka, scams. Sadly, people will die because this dem folly. Just ask the folks there in Maui.
