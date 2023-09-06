EDITOR:

The Mountain Democrat has been posting a plethora of anti-Christian letters to the editor lately. It appears that these writers are emboldened to post more bigoted hate speech every time the MD airs their posts as if the MD is condoning their hate speech. Christians comprise hundreds of different religions and are not a monolith in their beliefs or value system.

Recovering Democrat
Recovering Democrat

I knew if I waited long enough I would eventually agree with one of Ken Steers' letters. Christians are fair game when it comes to hate speech. Socialist Democrats see Christianity as a threat to their sovereignty and would prefer 'God family country' be replaced with 'country'.

Dawn Wolfson
Dawn Wolfson

I cannot recall seeing any letters that were anti-Christian. I did see a few protesting that a Christian history proclamation was not inclusive. Not quite the same thing.

Ken
Ken

Dawn here’s Garon @At Supervisor John Hidahl’s request, the BOS declared that District 4’s founding principles are "Christian." Hidahl’s inspiration was a website for the Constitution Party of Pennsylvania, an organization promoting a mix of Christianity and white nationalism like QAnon, the Proud Boys and similar iterations of fascism and Nazism“

Dawn to you believe his statement is Pro-Christian?

Ken
Ken

And from Kevin Mcznaughton Citizen

Citizen

Aug 29, 2023 12:51pm

Not sure, maybe your Bible's word is part of the problem.

Dawn, Kevin has said much worse things. The point being if there isn’t mutual respect of each other’s rights then there’s nowhere to go from there.

LW
LW

Dawn.. Have you gone back to listen to yourself from the last BOS meeting? You floored me with your remarks on the subject of trying to take people's constitutional rights away and how it is ok...due to their own actions. Huh? Holy cow.

Citizen
Citizen

A little man in search of a balcony......

R J Smith
R J Smith

Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord.

