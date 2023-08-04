EDITOR:

Talk about pandering for votes. Your proclamation asserting we were founded as a Christian nation is so far off the mark that I feel the need to remind you of a few facts:

Tags

Recommended for you

(9) comments

R J Smith
R J Smith

We must be careful not to mix a heavenly kingdom with an earthly kingdom. Throughout history, nations that have been and are still governed by religion have involved themselves in unspeakable evil. This does not preclude a nation's people from worshiping as they see fit.

Report Add Reply
Recovering Democrat
Recovering Democrat

If you don't like history, you can always change it. If you don't like Christians, you can always say it's o.k. because they aren't attacked as much as some other religions. If you don't like a supervisor expressing his religious opinion, you can always say he loses that right when he was elected to office. You can redefine what is allowed to be "Proclaimed" by government officials. At the end of the day, the good people will recognize it for what it is...more BS from the left.

Report Add Reply
Mary James
Mary James

Once again, your fear is on display for all... Not surprising you use a pseudonym.

Report Add Reply
Recovering Democrat
Recovering Democrat

Mary James (if that's your real name) from what I have learned, there is nothing to fear from you. Who doesn't love google? lol

Report Add Reply
Mary James
Mary James

Excellent OpEd, thank you for sharing what the good people of EDC believe.

Oh, and just to add to your list...

1. Everyday in America is a celebration of christian heritage.

2. Christians are the largest, safest, and most well represented group in America.

These proclamations are designed to make space for under represented or otherwise marginalized groups, Christianity doesn't fit that description.

Report Add Reply
John E Savage
John E Savage

The Proclamation sets Christianity above all other faiths, which is unAmerican. The Proclamation sends to non-Christians that their faith is less respected than the Christian faith. The Proclamation sends the message to companies that are considering investing in our county that their non-Christian employees are less welcome here. The Proclamation was an error that needs to be corrected. Perhaps replacing it with a Proclamation acknowledging the contribution Religious Liberty has has made to our Nation’s history.

Report Add Reply
Recovering Democrat
Recovering Democrat

Proclamations don't 'set one religion above other faiths'. The Proclamations for Hindu Heritage and Jewish Heritage Month, in addition to the one for Christians are to "celebrate and educate others on various group's histories and contributions to American History...to help us understand some of our own cultures and identities as well as others." Other proclamations such as African American Heritage Month, Native American Heritage Month, Latino Heritage Month, Irish American Heritage Month, Arab Heritage Month, Asian American and Island Pacific Month, and German American Heritage Month are in keeping with this goal. This doesn't mean that during a month highlighting a religious or cultural group that other Americans are being slighted or devalued, or less respected here.

Report Add Reply
Recovering Democrat
Recovering Democrat

The Proclamation "affirms how the history of the United States is incorporated with the values of the Christian faith and states the impact of the religious belief should be recognized in American history." At the time of the Declaration of Independence, we were under the rule of a king who believed that divine rights were given to the people by the king and the wealthy in power. Our founders wrote, and believed: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their CREATOR with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The supes did not claim we were founded as a Christian nation. The Proclamation declares that we were founded upon the Christian belief that there is a higher power that gives us our rights, and what the 'Lord giveth, no man can take away'.

Report Add Reply
Ken
Ken

I’m sure every religion in the world believes in a higher power. A key to conquering addiction is to place something in a higher power over yourself. If you don’t have a reason for living life is meaningless. And has been the grand scheme to destroy America by the Communists

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.