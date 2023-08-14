EDITOR:

As of June 24, Ukraine and Russia have been at war for 471 days, resulting in: 24,443 civilian casualties, 8,903 dead (535 children), 15,540 wounded (1,047 children).

R J Smith
R J Smith

If we were to remove guns from anyone who sides with the Left the gun problem would go away.

Ken
Ken

Ironic that Garon lives in a conservative county and wants to destroy it by forcing his failed progressive policies down our throats. Do you know how many people have been murdered by a gun in our county, over two hundred thousand people? Zero. Eldorado County is the safest place on Earth. Don’t turn us into ‘Frisco or France.

Ken
Ken

Over 48,000 of those gun casualties the idiot Garon lists are suicides. 85% of those other gun murders are from five cities run by people even dumber than Garon

❤️USA
❤️USA

The right to defend yourself is a God given right, the 2nd amendment to the constitution clearly states the government “shall not infringe” on this God given right. The decision to self defend is not for everyone, a free person should not be forced to defend themselves if that is their choice. This is called Freedom!

Citizen
Citizen

I see gun religion everywhere. It has not bound itself with logic.

LW
LW

The only problem I see with firearms is that not enough people have them. Living on the wildland - urban interface everyone here is in danger of Mt Lions and Bears daily with no means to defend their lives or property. Especially women. Guns are the great equilizer for a 100 lb. 5 ft tall human being.

BTW I live in the woods for over 40 years without being armed but that is not a smart thing to do.

