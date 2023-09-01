EDITOR:

The medical journal JAMA recently published a study done by Yale. The researchers looked at death rates during the period from March 2020 to December 2021, comparing death rates between Democrats and Republicans. They looked at 538,000 deaths of people 25 years and older in the states of Florida and Ohio. During that period, Republicans saw a 15% higher increase in excess deaths (more deaths than would be expected) compared to Democrats.

James Longhofer
James Longhofer

I took the shots -- my choice. You didn't want to take the shots -- your choice.

Guess we are finished.

Recovering Democrat
Recovering Democrat

If we can convince Scott Taylor that fetuses are human beings worth saving, what an advocate he could be! Rather than re-hashing old arguments for global warming and vaccinations (much of it from his previous LTEs), he could advocate for the savings of millions of lives of the unborn. There is a large base that may not be receptive, however, like we see in his letters, that reason for writing has never stopped him before. Maybe it would help if he sees the unborn as future voters for the Democrat Party; if he thought they may be future Republicans, he would never go for it.

LW
LW

Scott. Please refer to article in the Lancet on this subject.

Illness and mortality doesnt know the difference between a demo and GOP member. What about us non- partisans?

What occurs when someone re registers or moves? Does their illness know?

No IQ test is necessary to post online.

Yimby
Yimby

What happened to facts over feelings? You can give all of the anecdotal evidence you want; it does not negate true science. If a person that rejects science says they want you to back up something with facts, they're lying. They want you to waste your time explaining a position that they will neither consider nor accept.

Recovering Democrat
Recovering Democrat

Scott Taylor is 'alarmed, perplexed, and saddened': clearly very emotional about Republicans dying and the potential downfall of the political party he despises. Does the loss of potential conflict between party members scare him if everyone agrees on his "science"? Where would Scott Taylor find a new place to use all that emotionally distraught energy?

