The medical journal JAMA recently published a study done by Yale. The researchers looked at death rates during the period from March 2020 to December 2021, comparing death rates between Democrats and Republicans. They looked at 538,000 deaths of people 25 years and older in the states of Florida and Ohio. During that period, Republicans saw a 15% higher increase in excess deaths (more deaths than would be expected) compared to Democrats.
More alarming, in the period of April 2021 to December 2021, that is after COVID vaccines were introduced, that number climbed to 43%. The correlation is clear; the reluctance of some people on the right to get vaccinated cost them their lives. We lost thousands of beloved family members and friends because they were betrayed by the misinformation of the far right.
I continue to be perplexed by the reluctance of people on the far right to trust science and facts but believe in crazy. While no human endeavor is perfect, the scientific method has proven to be a very reliable way of understanding ourselves and the world around us. Given the choice regarding treatment and prevention of COVID between a vaccine and antiviral medications developed by scientists or taking a horse deworming medicine that someone suggested on the internet, guess which one I chose.
Sadly today, 300-400 people still die weekly in the U.S. of COVID — the majority of whom are unvaccinated.
Unfortunately, and incredibly, the percentage of people who believe crazy, mistrust science and deny the truth has grown significantly. This has led to tragic results. Thousands of people across this country died because they refused to get vaccinated. We almost lost our democracy on Jan. 6, 2021, because they believed Trump’s lies.
Finally, it looks like more than 400 people died in Lahaina and hundreds more have died of heat-related causes across the South, yet many on the right still deny climate change and have fought to make the necessary changes to stop the warming of our planet.
If the Republican Party wants to regain its position as a viable political party, it must return to some sense of reality. It must realize that the denial of truth, the lies and the spreading of misinformation have done incredible harm to the party and to the country. Until that time comes, our democracy continues to be very precarious.
That being said, those of us who believe in facts and truth and know the difference between crazy and reality must state the truth boldly and loudly at every opportunity. We must also remain vigilant and stand firm against any further erosion of the Constitution and our democracy and rights.
(5) comments
I took the shots -- my choice. You didn't want to take the shots -- your choice.
Guess we are finished.
If we can convince Scott Taylor that fetuses are human beings worth saving, what an advocate he could be! Rather than re-hashing old arguments for global warming and vaccinations (much of it from his previous LTEs), he could advocate for the savings of millions of lives of the unborn. There is a large base that may not be receptive, however, like we see in his letters, that reason for writing has never stopped him before. Maybe it would help if he sees the unborn as future voters for the Democrat Party; if he thought they may be future Republicans, he would never go for it.
Scott. Please refer to article in the Lancet on this subject.
Illness and mortality doesnt know the difference between a demo and GOP member. What about us non- partisans?
What occurs when someone re registers or moves? Does their illness know?
No IQ test is necessary to post online.
What happened to facts over feelings? You can give all of the anecdotal evidence you want; it does not negate true science. If a person that rejects science says they want you to back up something with facts, they're lying. They want you to waste your time explaining a position that they will neither consider nor accept.
Scott Taylor is 'alarmed, perplexed, and saddened': clearly very emotional about Republicans dying and the potential downfall of the political party he despises. Does the loss of potential conflict between party members scare him if everyone agrees on his "science"? Where would Scott Taylor find a new place to use all that emotionally distraught energy?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.