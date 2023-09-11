I see Mr. Taylor in his pontifical way wrote a long letter basically saying that COVID would be handled if the country's errant children (the GOP) would just see things the way the all-knowing, all-seeing Democrats do. Otherwise the Republicans, according to Mr. Taylor, will cease to exist as a party.
I laugh at his feigning sadness at that! If you wanted people to pay more attention to the Democrats, Mr. Taylor, a little less lying and hypocrisy would help.
Dr. Fauci was on both sides of the mask debate. Fauci also refused to answer in congressional hearings how much money he was making from royalties to things he promoted for COVID. If he really wasn't getting rich off COVID this would have been a perfect opportunity to bare his records and make the GOP eat crow. But no, he clammed up and refused to answer. When you think of it, his refusal was an answer.
Dr. Siegel's 96-year-old father was weak and short of breath. Said he felt like he was going to die. His doctor gave him hydroxychloroquine and the next day he was fine.
And then you have hypocritical Democrats like Gov. Gavin Newsom who shut down California schools, setting our kids' education back years while Florida kept theirs open. So what makes Newsom a hypocrite? The fact that while your kids were getting left behind by closed schools, his kids were in private schools not missing a day of in-person instruction.
And while we are on the subject of learning, here's something that the Democrats need to learn. It's very easy to lose credibility and very difficult to regain it.
comments
And let us not forget our esteem guv Newsolini dining at the super exclusive and expensive New Laundry eatery near his winery during the communist Chinese covid invasion and not wearing a mask while the rest of us peons out here in the hinterlands were forced to do so. Typical leftist, aka dem double standard elitism. We will not be forced by these authoritarian leftist reprobates to suffer another episode of their zeal for control and power. Never took the poisonous jabs and sure as heck will never don another mandated face diaper. Never...
It's easy to make everything a conspiracy when you don't how anything works. Science matters! Don't be distracted by the noise of misinformation.
Misinformation is a virus unto itself!
