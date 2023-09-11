EDITOR:

I see Mr. Taylor in his pontifical way wrote a long letter basically saying that COVID would be handled if the country's errant children (the GOP) would just see things the way the all-knowing, all-seeing Democrats do. Otherwise the Republicans, according to Mr. Taylor, will cease to exist as a party.

Tags

Recommended for you

(3) comments

L.W.Lewis
L.W.Lewis

And let us not forget our esteem guv Newsolini dining at the super exclusive and expensive New Laundry eatery near his winery during the communist Chinese covid invasion and not wearing a mask while the rest of us peons out here in the hinterlands were forced to do so. Typical leftist, aka dem double standard elitism. We will not be forced by these authoritarian leftist reprobates to suffer another episode of their zeal for control and power. Never took the poisonous jabs and sure as heck will never don another mandated face diaper. Never...

Report Add Reply
Yimby
Yimby

It's easy to make everything a conspiracy when you don't how anything works. Science matters! Don't be distracted by the noise of misinformation.

Report Add Reply
Yimby
Yimby

Misinformation is a virus unto itself!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.