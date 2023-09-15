EDITOR:

The June 12 edition of The Baptist News headlined: “White Christian Churches are Incubators of Anti-Democratic Sentiment.”

Recommended for you

(6) comments

Ken
Ken

And yet another attack on Christians by Garon. Goes to show Satan has useful idiots

Report Add Reply
James Longhofer
James Longhofer

If church folks want to be politicai players, shouldn't the U.S. tax their property?

Report Add Reply
James Longhofer
James Longhofer

Just asking for a friend.

Report Add Reply
Ken
Ken

James, I will pray that when you and Garon cease to exist then that's all there is, for your sake

Report Add Reply
James Longhofer
James Longhofer

Are the Tax men going to the deep basement? Couldn't they tax their property and still go to Heaven?

Report
RD
RD

Garon reads the Baptist News? There are quite a few Baptists who led the way for civil rights activism; Martin Luther King Jr., for one. The majority of Christians in the US are classified as "minorities" and are active in fighting prejudice, especially directed towards their beliefs, by people like and including, Garon.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.