The June 12 edition of The Baptist News headlined: “White Christian Churches are Incubators of Anti-Democratic Sentiment.”
The article cites studies indicating, “… among white Americans, there is evidence that higher participation in churches is positively correlated with holding more racist attitudes and supporting anti-democratic, anti-pluralistic ideologies like nativism, white Christian nationalism and the so-called Replacement Theory.”
These radical ideas started in pre-revolutionary France. As Louis XVI was trying to save his throne, he convened the States General, a doomed attempt at introducing a fig leaf of democracy into the French monarchy. The States General had three components, each with 33% of the delegates:
1. First Estate: the Catholic Church
2. Second Estate: the Nobility
3. Third Estate: the Commoners
Cardinals, bishops, princes, counts and barons sat to the right of the podium while the commoners sat on the left. Thus was born today’s political divide between GOP privilege and aspirational democratic equality.
In 1921 Mussolini picked up this idea and created fascism, which he defined as “Corporatism‚ the state, working together with industry and the church, for the good of Italy.” He added: “… there is no place in a corporate state for newspapers or unions.” To make his point, he killed and/or jailed scores of newspaper editors and union leaders and members.
If the basic principles of GOP Trumpism look like Mussolini’s warmed-over fascism, you have the ability to think critically.
And yet another attack on Christians by Garon. Goes to show Satan has useful idiots
If church folks want to be politicai players, shouldn't the U.S. tax their property?
Just asking for a friend.
James, I will pray that when you and Garon cease to exist then that's all there is, for your sake
Are the Tax men going to the deep basement? Couldn't they tax their property and still go to Heaven?
Garon reads the Baptist News? There are quite a few Baptists who led the way for civil rights activism; Martin Luther King Jr., for one. The majority of Christians in the US are classified as "minorities" and are active in fighting prejudice, especially directed towards their beliefs, by people like and including, Garon.
