El Dorado County needs immediate actions for the Diamond Springs/El Dorado areas of Pleasant Valley Road and to the south.
My interest started with the July 2022 Diamond Springs/El Dorado Community Advisory Committee meeting. The Diamond Springs Fire Safe Council presentation by Denise Sweeney with two pages of concerns was very influential to me and I have since followed up with the DSEDCAC.
My primary concerns are these three Diamond Springs areas of Pleasant Valley Road:
1) Fowler Road needs three lanes at the traffic light intersection. A right turn lane to the east is needed there. The county owns the .4 acre parcel at that southeast intersection corner. Current grade level is there and could be extended east to the current property line fence. Would guard rails around the traffic light and control boxes be feasible? Also, it is difficult to come out of the post office parking lot to get into the one lane allowing north and east traffic flows or to turn right. Note: Fowler Lane is the only escape route for an emergency for about 500 homes to the south of the intersection.
2) Pleasant Valley Road from Racquet Way to Canyon Valley Road needs extension of the middle lane or widening the road. Land on the south side could allow this. A better, wider intersection for Canyon Valley needs to be studied by the county. This area is a school bus stop and should be expanded to three lanes at the Pleasant Valley Road stop sign. Canyon Valley Road is another major escape route during an emergency for many people to the south. Plus, excessive speeds on Pleasant Valley Road in this area need to be addressed.
3) Pleasant Valley Road from Missouri Flat Road to Tullis Mine Road needs to have a middle lane or significant widening. Sufficient land is on the south side. Independence High School traffic and school buses turning in from the west cause traffic and safety problems. (Utility lines are on the north side.) We know this would be a Caltrans issue but El Dorado County needs to request this.
These issues have existed for many years. The Diamond Springs/El Dorado Community Advisory Committee has tried to bring attention to these issues to the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors and departments therein for over a year. Some success has been accomplished, but more is needed. Any actions to the county you feel could expedite these concerns would be greatly appreciated.
