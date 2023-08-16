EDITOR:

George Alger takes me to task for not knowing that the U.S. was founded on Christian principles. Thomas Jefferson’s extensive correspondence with other Founding Fathers shows beyond a doubt that they were near-unanimous in wanting to keep religion out of all governing documents. Let me try to enlighten Alger by sharing a few quotes from Thomas Jefferson:

Tags

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Citizen
Citizen

Maybe we should add some of those pesky truths to the County Proclamation. You know, for the sake of remembering history.

Report Add Reply
Recovering Democrat
Recovering Democrat

The truths that matter are self-evident.

Report Add Reply
Recovering Democrat
Recovering Democrat

Is this the same Thomas Jefferson who had his statues toppled and spray painted out of existence by the left? He has now reappeared as the bright articulate founder that he was, and some people can get in a little Christian bashing at the same time. Convenient. Of course, he wasn't the only one responsible for our Declaration of Independence and the formation of our country; we can pretend he was and cherry-pick into perpetuity his failures and successes as a human being and political figure. Long live TJ!

Report Add Reply
R J Smith
R J Smith

So what. God gives mankind the freedom to choose. We can go God or we can go with Satan.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.