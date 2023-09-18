EDITOR:

I see Mr. Garon is fantasizing seeing Trump in a jail jumpsuit. As we sink into the abyss of banana republic status and state supremacy like in Russia, where political opponents of those in power never need to worry about making to an election, Trump may find himself in good company like Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn and Nelson Mandela.

Recommended for you

(18) comments

R J Smith
R J Smith

You can’t teach wisdom. You are either born with it or you are not. I suspect those on the Left were not born with wisdom. Therefore, their ilk, along with the lie, becomes their equalizer.

Report Add Reply
Pete45
Pete45

Let's review. Governor Kristi Noem, noted proponent of family values, has been having a long-term affair. So much for Republican family values. Lauren Boebert was recently kicked out of a theater for indecent sexual behavior, vaping and creating a disturbance. Trump insults Jews during their most important religious holidays. what's next for this classy bunch?

Report Add Reply
❤️USA
❤️USA

Pete, you forgot Kamala Harris and Willie Brown, Eric Swalwell and Fang Fang, Ilhan Omar and her brother. Imagine if you can, a group of people so disgusting they need to make laws making it illegal to hate them.

Report Add Reply
Pete45
Pete45

Specifics?

Report Add Reply
❤️USA
❤️USA

Specifics? I’ll try to explain for you. You mentioned Governor Kristi Noem, Rep Lauren Boebert, and President Trump, all Republicans. You inadvertently failed to mention any democrats whatsoever, and I was helping you make your list more “inclusive”.

Report
RD
RD

Good ol' Pete45, repeatedly blasts me for using a pseudonym, them starts using one himself. The point, you may be able to figure out yourself. So, Pete, I figure its time for another lawyer joke: What is the difference between a lawyer and God? God doesn't think he's a lawyer.

Report Add Reply
Tom Cumpston
Tom Cumpston

You and Mr. Melnicoe are both wrong.

Report Add Reply
RD
RD

No, I'm pretty sure God doesn't think he's a lawyer.

Report
Pete45
Pete45

The MD assigns these names.

Report Add Reply
RD
RD

What's the difference between a good lawyer and a bad lawyer? A bad lawyer can make a case drag on for years, and a good lawyer can make it go on for even longer.

Report
Kelly W
Kelly W

Same old Democrats spewing the same old stuff the embarrassment is the man in the White House now our attorney general our Senate Majority Leader those are embarrassments

Report Add Reply
James Longhofer
James Longhofer

I don't hate him, I'm embarrassed by him. This past Friday he told his base that they needed Picture IDs to buy food in grocery stores. Now, that is embarrassing.

Report Add Reply
James Longhofer
James Longhofer

Trump made his Picture ID to buy food in grocery stores comment at his rally on last Friday. I'm going to the grocery store later this afternoon. I'll be sure to take my CA Driver's photo license and my military retired photo ID. I'll let you know how it goes when I get back. Maybe Trump was right (Mr. Alger?). Better to be safe than sorry, so will take the IDs. Later.

Report Add Reply
RD
RD

Trump has been making the claim about needing id to buy food off and on for the past five years. Rich people are out of touch when they use credit cards and debit cards to purchase everything (cards they couldn't get without an id). We can still use cash, until that is fazed out, to make purchases in stores. And what happend to the Vaccine Passport plan the Dems were pushing to be able to shop indoors? No vaccine, no shopping. Telling private businesses they could deny entry if proof of vaccination and proof of id wasn't shown at the door. So it seems that Trump is predicting events in our not too distant future...as long as the plandemic has its say.

Report Add Reply
Dawn Wolfson
Dawn Wolfson

Political prisoner? Were you talking about Leonard Peltier? Far as Trump goes, I assume a jury or juries of his peers will decide whether this is a political witch hunt or justice. I will leave it up to them to decide.

Report Add Reply
James Longhofer
James Longhofer

Let Lady Justice decide. As I recall, she is wearing a blindfold.

Report Add Reply
❤️USA
❤️USA

JL, as I recall you weren’t so fond of justice following operation “Yellow Fruit”. Why the change?

Report Add Reply
James Longhofer
James Longhofer

LoveUSA, I was very fond of Lady Justice following "Yellow Fruit" -- I was not in charge of Yellow Fruit, Lieutenant Colonel X was in charge of Yellow Fruit. The Pentagon wanted Colonel Longhofer because they claimed I had stolen $225 Million dollars from the JCS, converted it to gold, and dug a big hole in the Cayman Islands and covered it with sand. When they counted the money, they found nothing was missing. They then claimed I had somehow managed the money computers in the Pentagon, and hidden the theft. Yes, me who can hardly turn a computer on and off. And, in the end all charges dismissed for lack of starting CM in 90 days which is required. They finally started in 2 years and 5 months later. Not allowed. Now, LoveUSA, do you really think I have $225 million in gold and live in Placerville? Retired 32 years, all in Placerville. Bet your military service was not so much fun!!! By the way, I don't even have a gold watch.

Report

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.