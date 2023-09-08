EDITOR:

During the GOP debate, the monitor asked the eight presidential hopefuls to raise their hands if they would still support Mr. Trump as the party’s nominee for president if he were convicted. Shockingly, six of the eight raised their hands.

R J Smith
“All power tends to corrupt; absolute power corrupts absolutely” (Lord Acton) What would have happened if the quest for absolute power had not rigged an election. Our nation would not be struggling beneath a lashed-down safety valve. Death would not be co-mingled with billions of our dollars in the Ukraine. Billions would not be forfeited to cloth, house, feed and school millions of Non-English speaking invaders. Defecation of our resources in the pursuit of the climate change falsehood would be at an end. Prosperity would have extinguished the flame of inflation. Our adversary's would be hunkered down, instead of enriching a dynasty of corruption. The trend-line of our destruction would have flattened out somewhat and brought us within hailing distance of that “Shining City on a Hill.

L.W.Lewis
Mr.Taylor is not even worth my breath, time or effort to respond to, given his usual ideological leftist, inane comments. He's among the same leftist Koolaid drinkers as Garon and Daley, completely brain dead when it comes to common sense and logic. But hey, they reside in the state of KommieKal, so they should be happy campers.

Ken
When I watched the debate I saw four successful, popular Governors. A Black Senator, two people of first generation Indian ancestry, Nicki Haley, Governor and UN Ambassador and Ramaswamy a self made billionaire. Finally the Vice President.

On the Democrat debate you got Brandon... On a beach somewhere

Kelly W
Mr Taylor I think you missed the point the elections were rigged they are proven him right now in court what needs to happen is the bite Administration needs to be indicted for money laundering and Rico statues and about classified documents president Trump could have documents now you're furor Biden how come he classified documents in his garage behind his vet in Penn State and in Chinatown when he was a senator and where did he make his millions inquiring minds want to know

JAMES C
scott taylors TDS is off the charts. Seek help.

RD
When I read letters like this, I realize how powerful one man can be in the minds of the fearful. Scott Taylor actually watched the debates ( I had other things to do, such as live my life) which, for him, is equal to pounding his head against a wall. To each their own, I guess. If you like the job the Dems are doing (the free stuff, and making your neighbor pay for it, is nice) then vote for a Democrat. If you need to hit your head against a wall, then write a lte about how terrible the experience was, then by all means, pound away. After all, this is still America.

