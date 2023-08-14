I have to wonder why our government-funded schools are called public schools and schools not funded by the government are called private schools. Shouldn't public schools be called government schools and aren't schools that receive no monies from the government actually public schools? Yes there are religious schools, but we call them Christian, Muslim, Jewish and the like, by their religious affiliation. But there are many non-denominational schools that are open to the public.
I believe we have crossed the threshold where there are no longer "private schools." One can't be excluded from attending any school based on a prejudice.
But government schools can kick you out from many different scenarios like not wanting to share a co-ed changing room or even wearing an American flag shirt. One must conform to the government's agenda regardless of your religious beliefs or what you believe is sacred to you. If you don't conform to the government's agenda then you'll be ostracized. Government schools are failing in every category and the government has the gall to ignore teaching basic fundamentals and has now went full blown indoctrination to the likes that would make a North Korean dictator proud.
I wish government schools would focus on education and not indoctrination but we all know that's not going to happen. So for however long I have left on this planet I'm going to call them government schools. Because, at the very least it makes a lot more sense to call it what it is.
(11) comments
Ken, I need more information. Did you ever go to a private school or are you a 100% product of public schools?
With Joseph Goebbels heading up the Department of Education, what could go wrong with government schools?
Your word salad is devoid of facts. Private schools can discriminate, while public and charter schools cannot. Teachers are leaving the profession because of people like you accusing them of indoctrination and grooming. Except for some rare instances this is blatantly false as teachers are required to stick to curriculum. Locally it was science denying teachers that were trying to indoctrinate kids and they were dealt with accordingly. This is the same as questioning the voting process, more false outrage not based on facts or reality. You will soon see that you are on the wrong end of history.
Public schools are governed by publicly elected school boards. Non- public schools are not. Public schools are required to teach anyone that comes through the door, non-public schools are not. If a public school expels a student from a site, that student still gets a public education. That doesn’t happen at a non- public school. I am a retired public school teacher, so I know what I’m talking about.
Government Schools are indoctrination centers. Children are not taught to read or write anymore. The US spends more per child on education than any other country and we now rank 37th. You keep drinking the Kool-Aid
I'm certainly no expert, but I have never expereinced a private school that didn't get government funding. My kids attended private schools that didn't cost me a dime. The Gov'nmt paid.
I’m certainly no expert either. My understanding is that if a school, or homeschool for that matter, accepts any funding whatsoever from government, it MUST teach and comply with required curriculum and regulations. If you don’t comply, you don’t receive funding, period. Your claim your kids attended “private” schools leaves a huge grey area in need of additional facts.
I didn’t say my kids attended private schools. In fact I said that there aren’t “Private Schools” reading is fundamental
Ken, my comment was in response to Citizens claim his kids went to “private” schools and it didn’t cost him a dime. Something there just doesn’t add up. My understanding is if a school doesn’t meet government mandated guidelines, it cannot receive government funds. I have always referred to schools free from government intervention as private schools, supported completely without government funding. If a “private” school didn’t cost Citizen a dime, who paid?
I agree what we have always known as “public” schools should be called “government” schools. They will never improve as long as the Department of Education exists. In a state like California, the majority of schools wouldn’t improve even if the Department of Education was eliminated.
Your radicalized self knows no boundaries.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.