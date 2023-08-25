Here comes Mr. Garon again with his simplistic, head-in-the-sand approach to violent crime. It's the gun's fault.
Guns were available with almost no regulation until the Gun Control Act of 1968. And yet now we have a mountain of gun control laws and regulations and crime is out of control. Look at Portland, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco.
San Francisco is so bad that the city government just issued a directive for all city employees who could, to work from home as it was too dangerous to come to the city offices. A quarter of the offices in that city are vacant. Westfield had the huge mall in downtown San Francisco and just walked a way and let the bank have it. Nordstrom is gone. The massive cinema complex in that mall is closing.
The problem, Mr. Garon, is you liberals looking myopically at guns as the problem and looking at criminals as misunderstood nice guys that got bad breaks.
Recent changes in the law have made massive shoplifting flash mobs a career path. Thousands upon thousands of violent felons were released from prison on the hapless public by a state that didn't want to build the necessary housing for them. Parolees arrested with guns and ammo are being released after 10-day timeouts to get more guns and ammo and go back to what they were doing.
By the way, Mr. Garon, have you ever seen the videos of the armed illegals crossing the border thanks to your fearless leader Biden? Until the focus is shifted from regulating guns to incarcerating criminals there will be more and more Chicagos, San Franciscos and Portlands. People like Mr. Garon are unknowingly the best friend the criminal has.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.