Gov. Gavin Newsom sanctions killing babies in the birth canal. Infanticide. Gov. Newsom sanctions killing babies weighing 5 to 7 pounds and more in the womb. Virtual infanticide.
Is someone who sanctions killing babies in the birth canal fit to be president of the United States?
Is someone who deceives the voters to get his proposition passed fit to be President of the United States?
Gov. Newsom and his colleagues deceived the voters in promoting Proposition 1. They concealed the fact that it allows babies to be killed in the birth canal. They concealed the fact that it allows babies weighing 5 pounds and more to be aborted. They sold it as “American as apple pie.” They promoted this proposition as a woman’s freedom to choose her reproductive health. Who would oppose a woman’s freedom to choose?
California officials have stopped reporting abortion statistics because they don’t want the world to know what they are doing. Gov. Newsom sanctions this subterfuge.
The proponents of Proposition 1 say that only 1% of abortions occur in the third trimester. But in 2022 there were more than 150,000 abortions performed in California. Therefore, there were probably more than 1,500 third trimester abortions performed that year. Most third trimester abortions are not done for health reasons.
There are only three other countries in the world that allow third trimester abortions. They are Communist China, Communist North Korea and socialist led Canada.
A June 2021 Associated Press survey showed that 80% of Americans say that third trimester abortions should be illegal. It is estimated that over 95% of people believe that killing babies in the birth canal should be illegal. Killing babies in the birth canal is what psychopaths would do.
Newsom would make a great President! But, I don't want to loose him in California!
Because he has done such a stellar job? Lol.
You said loose him...you meant noose him right? That would actually be to good for him. What they did to Wm. Wallace...pulling his intestines out his butt seems more appropriate. Eviseration I believe its called.
Thank you Dr. for a tough to take letter. Not as tough to take as what CA has done with the help of psychopathic women who make me ashamed to be one.....Killing off your own species girls...way to go high, as your buddy Mich would say.
Thankyou Doctor Weidmer for giving a voice to the babies who have none. Babies aborted, as most of us are aware of, exit the mother's birth canal. Whether the baby is killed in the uterus or in the canal, the goal is to end a life. Fortunately in this state, doctors, as I understand it, can opt out of having to exterminate life of the unborn. I expect that with our present administration and its goal of making everyone do what they don't want to do, this may change in the future. As long as we keep pretending an unborn child is not human, we are denying our own humanity. When we reach that point, anyone is expendable.
If our nation were to become a communist state, then Newsom would make a fine president.
Newsom is an arrogant a**, but he is not a communist. He is bought and paid for by PG&E. If he were a communist, he would have the state take it over, and quite a lot of other things as well.
Then he should stop governing like a communist.
RJS PG&E is bought and paid for by Newsom and the State of California, from the boardroom, to the power poles. He spent six months trying to figure out how to take the company for the state, and figured out it was more economical to "let" PG&E keep it (for now) and control it from the outside.
A constitutional lawyer shares how proposition 1 did not fundamentally change anything regarding abortions after 24 weeks in California:
https://calmatters.org/politics/2022/10/california-abortion-law-prop-1/
Nobody is aborting babies in the birth canal.
Dawn 24 weeks is six months. The baby feels pain and has a conscienceless, brain function at 24 weeks. That’s infanticide. Colorado allows abortion up to birth. Murder of our helpless and most precious citizens
