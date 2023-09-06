EDITOR:

Gov. Gavin Newsom sanctions killing babies in the birth canal. Infanticide. Gov. Newsom sanctions killing babies weighing 5 to 7 pounds and more in the womb. Virtual infanticide.

Tags

Recommended for you

(10) comments

Citizen
Citizen

Newsom would make a great President! But, I don't want to loose him in California!

Report Add Reply
LGC
LGC

Because he has done such a stellar job? Lol.

Report Add Reply
LW
LW

You said loose him...you meant noose him right? That would actually be to good for him. What they did to Wm. Wallace...pulling his intestines out his butt seems more appropriate. Eviseration I believe its called.

Thank you Dr. for a tough to take letter. Not as tough to take as what CA has done with the help of psychopathic women who make me ashamed to be one.....Killing off your own species girls...way to go high, as your buddy Mich would say.

Report Add Reply
Recovering Democrat
Recovering Democrat

Thankyou Doctor Weidmer for giving a voice to the babies who have none. Babies aborted, as most of us are aware of, exit the mother's birth canal. Whether the baby is killed in the uterus or in the canal, the goal is to end a life. Fortunately in this state, doctors, as I understand it, can opt out of having to exterminate life of the unborn. I expect that with our present administration and its goal of making everyone do what they don't want to do, this may change in the future. As long as we keep pretending an unborn child is not human, we are denying our own humanity. When we reach that point, anyone is expendable.

Report Add Reply
R J Smith
R J Smith

If our nation were to become a communist state, then Newsom would make a fine president.

Report Add Reply
Dawn Wolfson
Dawn Wolfson

Newsom is an arrogant a**, but he is not a communist. He is bought and paid for by PG&E. If he were a communist, he would have the state take it over, and quite a lot of other things as well.

Report Add Reply
R J Smith
R J Smith

Then he should stop governing like a communist.

Report Add Reply
Recovering Democrat
Recovering Democrat

RJS PG&E is bought and paid for by Newsom and the State of California, from the boardroom, to the power poles. He spent six months trying to figure out how to take the company for the state, and figured out it was more economical to "let" PG&E keep it (for now) and control it from the outside.

Report
Dawn Wolfson
Dawn Wolfson

A constitutional lawyer shares how proposition 1 did not fundamentally change anything regarding abortions after 24 weeks in California:

https://calmatters.org/politics/2022/10/california-abortion-law-prop-1/

Nobody is aborting babies in the birth canal.

Report Add Reply
Ken
Ken

Dawn 24 weeks is six months. The baby feels pain and has a conscienceless, brain function at 24 weeks. That’s infanticide. Colorado allows abortion up to birth. Murder of our helpless and most precious citizens

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.