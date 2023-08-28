EDITOR:

So PG&E is halting their vegetation management program? PG&E claims that their vegetation management didn’t work. How would PG&E know, since they never implemented an effective vegetation management? 

L.W.Lewis
L.W.Lewis

Utilities in this state like PGE are forced by the global warming religious dem loons in SacraDemento and the Ca. PUC to spend billions on solar panels and windmills rather than hardening and improving the grid. These green agenda types are the same ones which contributed to the Maui fires getting out of control just as they did with the town of Paradise here in Ca. The dems pipe dream of having all of our energy needs come from something other than petroleum, nuclear, coal and hydro-electric is a fools errand, sorta like believing in unicorns and fairy dust. As long as these dem tyrants have control here in SacraDemento and in the Dist.of Corruption (Wa.DC), then we peon rate payers will be pretty much taking it in the shorts with higher rates and an unreliable electric grid.

Dawn Wolfson
Dawn Wolfson

PG&E chose to buy back stocks and overcompensate their executives rather than keep up their infrastructure. A couple of years ago, I saw a photograph of a piece of equipment with a 62 year life span that was 63 years old. This has everything to do with corporate greed and politicians who take political contributions from PG&E and very little to do with the "green agenda".

Ken
Ken

Dawn, there are government departments who still use dos. PGE is an example of socialist failure

