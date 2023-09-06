EDITOR:

Expect Donald Trump's pictures to appear in GQ magazine soon, in a photo layout of the ex-President having taken residence in Fulton County, Georgia. Gone will be the blue suit, white shirt and red tie, all to be replaced by a single orange jumpsuit, perfectly coordinated with his hair and skin.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

American
American

Wow, the editor actually took the time and effort to post this hateful lying biased nonsense from a socialist America hating bigot. Just wow. The Babylon Bee is tracking the indictments. I think he was just indicted for the death of Tupac.

https://babylonbee.com/news/democrats-remind-everyone-trump-is-guilty-until-proven-guilty

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Amid outrage over former President Trump being indicted for a misdemeanor past the statute of limitations, Democrats have urged citizens to remain calm and let the justice system do its work, reminding everyone that Trump is guilty until proven guilty.

Report Add Reply
❤️USA
❤️USA

Cocaine was found at Biden’s house. A dead body was found at Obamas house. A male prostitute was found at Pelosi’s house. An illegal server was found at Clinton’s house, and Garon is overjoyed the FBI raided Trumps house. I support removing all the safety warning labels from all products, and just let nature take its course.

Report Add Reply
LGC
LGC

“Guilty until Proven innocent” is the Marxist Mantra

Report Add Reply
Citizen
Citizen

The Trump crime syndicate is being surrounded. Time for some law and order for it and its supporters.

Report Add Reply
Recovering Democrat
Recovering Democrat

Democrats sure have a thing about skin color.

Report Add Reply
R J Smith
R J Smith

We see that the Left’s Marxist ideology is so obtuse that it requires extreme nonsense to float their boat.

Report Add Reply
Dawn Wolfson
Dawn Wolfson

Or Teflon (?)

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.