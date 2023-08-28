Prayers answered Letter to the Editor Aug 28, 2023 7 hrs ago 7 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EDITOR:In a recent speech in Iowa, Gov. De Santis declared: "I want Florida to be more biblical.” God has answered and is sending locusts and the plague.JOHN GARONPlacerville Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Entomology Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (7) comments Ken Aug 28, 2023 4:08pm Posting hate against Christianity is bigotry. Kevin McNaughton and Garon never cease to amaze their bigoted behavior Report Add Reply Citizen Aug 28, 2023 2:43pm Good always overpowers the evils of Conservatism. God will win over the Satan led Conservative party. "Then Jesus said, 'Father, forgive them; for they do not know what they're doing...'" Luke 23:34 Report Add Reply Citizen Aug 28, 2023 2:26pm Florida Conservative/DeSanctimonious Bible rule #234: “Slaves, submit yourselves to your masters with all respect, not only to the good and gentle but also to the cruel”, 1 Peter 2:18 Report Add Reply L.W.Lewis Aug 28, 2023 2:06pm Better than being in states like this one where the dems and guv Newsolini are creating Sodom and Gomorrah. Report Add Reply James Longhofer Aug 28, 2023 4:09pm Did L.W. Lewisolini did make a comment. L.W., if it is good enough for the Gov, it is good enough for you. Report Add Reply Tom Gibney Aug 28, 2023 12:19pm Mr. Garon , perhaps those biblical locusts will help Disney and it's perversions? But fear not for the true locusts and plagues you desire have been voted for by you and reside in DC. Thank you for helping elect Joe Biden and supporting him and his administration. You have proven that even Satan has useful idiots. Enjoy your end times Apparatchik Report Add Reply Ken Aug 28, 2023 5:17pm Tom, you’re much more tolerant than I. No one who supports Biden gets a pass Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Suspected rapist arrested in Roseville 2 years after Caldor, Grizzly Flat residents look for answers Creative Currents: Blue Barn Provisions a community gathering spot Pollock Pines woman victim of Maui fire California’s declining population threatens home values Local Events
Posting hate against Christianity is bigotry. Kevin McNaughton and Garon never cease to amaze their bigoted behavior
Good always overpowers the evils of Conservatism. God will win over the Satan led Conservative party. "Then Jesus said, 'Father, forgive them; for they do not know what they're doing...'" Luke 23:34
Florida Conservative/DeSanctimonious Bible rule #234: “Slaves, submit yourselves to your masters with all respect, not only to the good and gentle but also to the cruel”, 1 Peter 2:18
Better than being in states like this one where the dems and guv Newsolini are creating Sodom and Gomorrah.
Did L.W. Lewisolini did make a comment. L.W., if it is good enough for the Gov, it is good enough for you.
Mr. Garon , perhaps those biblical locusts will help Disney and it's perversions? But fear not for the true locusts and plagues you desire have been voted for by you and reside in DC. Thank you for helping elect Joe Biden and supporting him and his administration. You have proven that even Satan has useful idiots. Enjoy your end times Apparatchik
Tom, you’re much more tolerant than I. No one who supports Biden gets a pass
