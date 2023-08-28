EDITOR:

In a recent speech in Iowa, Gov. De Santis declared: "I want Florida to be more biblical.” God has answered and is sending locusts and the plague.

Ken
Ken

Posting hate against Christianity is bigotry. Kevin McNaughton and Garon never cease to amaze their bigoted behavior

Citizen
Citizen

Good always overpowers the evils of Conservatism. God will win over the Satan led Conservative party. "Then Jesus said, 'Father, forgive them; for they do not know what they're doing...'" Luke 23:34

Citizen
Citizen

Florida Conservative/DeSanctimonious Bible rule #234: “Slaves, submit yourselves to your masters with all respect, not only to the good and gentle but also to the cruel”, 1 Peter 2:18

L.W.Lewis
L.W.Lewis

Better than being in states like this one where the dems and guv Newsolini are creating Sodom and Gomorrah.

James Longhofer
James Longhofer

Did L.W. Lewisolini did make a comment. L.W., if it is good enough for the Gov, it is good enough for you.

Tom Gibney
Tom Gibney

Mr. Garon , perhaps those biblical locusts will help Disney and it's perversions? But fear not for the true locusts and plagues you desire have been voted for by you and reside in DC. Thank you for helping elect Joe Biden and supporting him and his administration. You have proven that even Satan has useful idiots. Enjoy your end times Apparatchik

Ken
Ken

Tom, you’re much more tolerant than I. No one who supports Biden gets a pass

