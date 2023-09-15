Here are three points of view of how best to raise children and their education.
The Left thinks we should leave it to the professionals and they know what is best for children. That was the downfall for Terry Mcauliffe in the Virginia governor's race. They reason is that there are some parents who would not accept how a child feels and could become abusive to a child who told their parent that the were gay, for instance. I've never seen a statistic in regard to how often this happens but this scenario is brought up often by the Left.
The Right believes that raising children is the most important thing in an adult life. You can never trust that the adults in the school are always acting in your child's best interest and a parent needs to parent. Sit down at the dinner table and talk to your children. Go through their backpack and make sure they are not being corrupted by outside influences. Help children with homework and attend extracurricular activities. Attend parent teacher conferences and school board meetings to be aware of how children are being educated. We had a rule of no dating until they were 18 and encouraged our children to enjoy their childhood as long as they could.
The third type of parenting is not parenting at all. Provide food clothing and shelter but not spend time with their children. I have many children who played sports and were able to play at the next level in college and even professional sports. My children weren't necessarily gifted athletes and in high school; there were many other children far more gifted who didn't go onto the next level. I can't remember a single child who advanced who parents weren't there to support them. If a parent isn't pushing their children to do their homework and excel at school then who would? Apathy toward your child's growth leads to many problems from outside influences.
Life goes by quick and is very hard today. Some people believe advancement in their career is more important than attending their child's recital. Some believe they are more important than their own children and aren't capable of parenting at all.
(4) comments
So is this:
https://www.newsweek.com/full-list-texas-pastors-charged-abusing-children-1765910
Christian pastors/youth ministers arrested/charged/convicted of child sexual abuse in Texas.
Most child molesters are heterosexual:
https://www.zeroabuseproject.org/victim-assistance/jwrc/keep-kids-safe/sexuality-of-offenders/
Dawn,
A youth pastor is neither the parent nor the educator. If anything your post supports my understanding that nobody cares more for a child than a parent.
Dawn, who is making the argument that all pedophiles are gay?
This is happening all over the country. https://nypost.com/2023/04/25/mom-who-mentored-drag-queen-11-sentenced-for-child-sex-crimes/
