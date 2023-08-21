EDITOR:

In the 1970s and '80s we were told that boys were violent and would be better off to be raised by their mothers. We now know that was horribly wrong and, in fact, children not raised by their fathers are five times more likely to commit suicide, 32 times more likely to run away, 14 times more likely to commit a rape and nine times more likely to drop out of school. To clarify, the numbers show that single fathers have the same success rate of raising children as a two parent family.

R J Smith
R J Smith

That was Eisenhower's idea. All eighteen year old males would serve 1 year in the military. That would give them a better idea of what they wanted to do with their lives.

Dawn Wolfson
Dawn Wolfson

Men's rights groups right now are fighting against only men having to register for the draft Isn't this the same kind of gender bias?

James Longhofer
James Longhofer

Ken, every 18 year old male to go to a mandatory two year school to learn how to be a Dad? Well, it is an idea. Doesn't sound like a Republican idea to me. What if the 18 year old males don't want to go to the 'mandatory' dad school? Arrest them and put them in prison? Hey, prison profits, now I see. Think about it.

PattyNino
PattyNino

Omg who is this word salad dumbbell? He writes letters every week that make no sense. He seems proud of his lack of knowledge.

