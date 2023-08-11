As the steward of more than 2.4 million acres of timberland in California, Oregon and Washington, Sierra Pacific Industries is committed to protecting wildlife, plants, archaeological sites and other culturally, historically or ecologically significant areas of our forests. In particular, we have focused on reducing the danger of out-of-control wildfires that indiscriminately burn through forests, endangering or destroying some of California’s most treasured natural places.
In a recent article in the Mountain Democrat, the Sugar Pine Foundation claimed that the world's tallest white fir, dubbed Firetop, could be vulnerable to logging after having survived the Caldor Fire two years ago. We have no intention of harvesting this tree that is located on U.S. Forest Service land. Sierra Pacific Industries respects property rights and we don’t have a contract to conduct logging operations on USFS land in this area. Moreover, we operate sustainably, with a priority of post-fire work that involves harvesting dead and dying trees — avoiding areas of particular historical or ecological concern — and replanting a new forest as soon as possible.
Sierra Pacific Industries takes seriously our responsibility to the land, as evidenced by our planting of 7 million seedling trees annually and our partnerships with federal, state and forest agencies and wildfire authorities. We are willing to work with any organization, including the Sugar Pine Foundation, that shares our commitment to responsible stewardship of the forests we all cherish.
Jay Francis
Registered professional forester, Sierra Pacific Industries
