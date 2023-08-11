EDITOR:

As the steward of more than 2.4 million acres of timberland in California, Oregon and Washington, Sierra Pacific Industries is committed to protecting wildlife, plants, archaeological sites and other culturally, historically or ecologically significant areas of our forests. In particular, we have focused on reducing the danger of out-of-control wildfires that indiscriminately burn through forests, endangering or destroying some of California’s most treasured natural places. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.