EDITOR

I appreciated Corrinne's letter to the editor last week about the need to fix Broadway. We agree! That is why we have two great projects out to bid this fall, the Broadway Sidewalks Project (CIP No. 41606) and the Broadway Maintenance Project (CIP No. 42003). Both projects are going out to bid concurrently in September and the construction contract is anticipated to be awarded in December. Construction will begin in spring of 2024.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.