I appreciated Corrinne's letter to the editor last week about the need to fix Broadway. We agree! That is why we have two great projects out to bid this fall, the Broadway Sidewalks Project (CIP No. 41606) and the Broadway Maintenance Project (CIP No. 42003). Both projects are going out to bid concurrently in September and the construction contract is anticipated to be awarded in December. Construction will begin in spring of 2024.
Combined, the projects include improvements to our water system, storm drain collection system, sewer collection system, sidewalks and, best of all, repaving. The project spans from the Broadway/Main Street intersection to Schnell School Road. The city partnered with the public and property owners in the corridor to develop a complete project that isn't just new asphalt, it's an improvement to the quality of life in that corridor, making it safer for all road users, not just vehicles.
Thanks to the residents in Placerville who voted for Measure L, we were able to come up with the funds for local match to federal grants and fully fund Broadway Maintenance using local money. Measure H and L provide the bulk of funding for this project and help fund over 100 other capital improvement projects in the city (cityofplacerville.org/capital-improvement-projects).
We know it has been a long time coming to do much needed improvements to Broadway. We are combining two projects for economies of scale and savings to the taxpayer. Every year Measure H & L generates a little over $2 million toward street and pipes/sewer repair. We can often leverage these funds to pull in additional state & federal funds as we did on this project. City staff does a great job at procuring these funds such as the $15 million awarded for street improvement to Placerville Drive.
We strive to always do better, and we will continue to work on improving all our city roads, sewers and pipes. We try and fix everything at once, so we do not pave a street and then dig it up a year later because we failed to fix the pipes under the road.
Thank you for your patience and grace as we make these repairs. But ... it'll be worth the wait.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.